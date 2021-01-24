Tiger Jumps Over the Wall as Tourists Go Too Close to Click Its Picture, Horrifying Video Goes Viral

Jungle safari is a fun, seeing wild animals in their habitats from a close distance is an experience in itself. However, the situation can be dangerous if enough precautions aren't taken and we go too close to the wild animals. That is what happened when a group of tourists went too close to a tiger to close pictures.

The 15-second clip of the incident shows the frightening moment when a tiger jumped out of its confinement and came too close to tourists.

The clip was shared on January 21 by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. The clip opens to a group of tourists spotting the tiger and moving close to it to click pictures and take videos. The tourists and the wild animal are only separated by a low wall, which the beast soon jumps on and starts walking over it after glancing towards the humans.

It left the tourists shocked and scared. A few of them can be heard gasping in horror.

Check out the terrifying video here:

Idiotitis...When human brain shuts down & mouth keeps talking.Appreciate the anger management of the tiger. But that can’t be guaranteed in future. pic.twitter.com/dSG3z37fa8 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 21, 2021

Susanta Nanda while sharing the video condemned the careless behaviour of the tourists. Nanda called them 'idiots' and wrote, "When human brain shuts down, mouth keeps talking." He also appreciated the anger management of the tiger adding that it couldn't be guaranteed in the future.

The video has been viewed more than 11,000 times and garnered over 1,000 likes. Twitter users also criticized the tourists' behaviour and called it disrespectful and disturbing to the wildlife.

One of the users said that we need to coin a term called 'forest/ wildlife idiots' for people who participate in such reckless behaviour.

We need to coin a word for forest/wildlife idiots. These people are plain lucky to be alive. — Jayanti Dey (@jdey63) January 21, 2021

Another one called humans ‘idiots’ to always interfere in others’ living spaces.

We, so called humans,are idiots to always interfere in other's living. — Bamana Charan Panda (@Baman_ch_Panda) January 23, 2021

Some of the netizens praised the calm behaviour of the tiger despite tourists’ invasion in his space.

yeah...keep yelling at that tiger...‍♂️I praise tiger for not attacking a sudden sound and movement... — ajinkya A. deshpande (@ajinkya12_4) January 21, 2021

While people called out the irresponsible behaviour by tourists, some of the internet users called upon the authorities as to why ‘people were being allowed to move so freely inside the forest.’

But why are people being allowed into forests so freely — Venkat N (@svenkyn) January 21, 2021

One of the users referred to the tourists as ‘morons’ and said that they deserve to be 'named, shamed and put behind bars.'

I appreciate your anger management too! Whoever were the morons in this video deserve to be named, shamed and put behind bars for endangering the lives of those in other vehicle and future visitors to this place. — Praveen Gupta (@WizardprinceWP) January 22, 2021

According to the clip, no one seems to be injured as the tiger didn't appear to attack anyone and everyone seemed safe even after this dangerous confrontation.