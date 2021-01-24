News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Buzz»Tiger Jumps Over the Wall as Tourists Go Too Close to Click Its Picture, Horrifying Video Goes Viral
2-MIN READ

Tiger Jumps Over the Wall as Tourists Go Too Close to Click Its Picture, Horrifying Video Goes Viral

Screenshot of the viral video.

Screenshot of the viral video.

The 15-second clip shows the frightening moment when a tiger jumped out of his confinement and came too close to tourists.

Jungle safari is a fun, seeing wild animals in their habitats from a close distance is an experience in itself. However, the situation can be dangerous if enough precautions aren't taken and we go too close to the wild animals. That is what happened when a group of tourists went too close to a tiger to close pictures.

The 15-second clip of the incident shows the frightening moment when a tiger jumped out of its confinement and came too close to tourists.

The clip was shared on January 21 by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. The clip opens to a group of tourists spotting the tiger and moving close to it to click pictures and take videos. The tourists and the wild animal are only separated by a low wall, which the beast soon jumps on and starts walking over it after glancing towards the humans.

It left the tourists shocked and scared. A few of them can be heard gasping in horror.

Check out the terrifying video here:

Susanta Nanda while sharing the video condemned the careless behaviour of the tourists. Nanda called them 'idiots' and wrote, "When human brain shuts down, mouth keeps talking." He also appreciated the anger management of the tiger adding that it couldn't be guaranteed in the future.

The video has been viewed more than 11,000 times and garnered over 1,000 likes. Twitter users also criticized the tourists' behaviour and called it disrespectful and disturbing to the wildlife.

One of the users said that we need to coin a term called 'forest/ wildlife idiots' for people who participate in such reckless behaviour.

Another one called humans ‘idiots’ to always interfere in others’ living spaces.

Some of the netizens praised the calm behaviour of the tiger despite tourists’ invasion in his space.

While people called out the irresponsible behaviour by tourists, some of the internet users called upon the authorities as to why ‘people were being allowed to move so freely inside the forest.’

One of the users referred to the tourists as ‘morons’ and said that they deserve to be 'named, shamed and put behind bars.'

According to the clip, no one seems to be injured as the tiger didn't appear to attack anyone and everyone seemed safe even after this dangerous confrontation.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...