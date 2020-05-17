'Tiger King Mexico is Wild': Video of Men in Cowboy Hats Chasing Big Cat with Lasso Goes Viral

A man in a cowboy hat with a lasso in hand might be a common sight in Hollywood westerns. But this was no spaghetti western but a real life sight from Mexico.

A video, doing rounds on social media, shows three men in Guadalajara city trying to capture a tiger by throwing a lasso.



In the 23-second video, the men are seen chasing the big cat with one of them carrying a folding chair. The video, shot from a passing car, shows the tiger walking along the sidewalk.

A car pulls over in front of the tiger blocking the sidewalk. The animal then turns around and one of the men manages to put the lasso around the tiger’s neck.

The local government said that the tiger escaped on Tuesday from a private residence in the Guadalajara suburb of Tlaquepaque, The Guardian reported.

The three men in the video have not yet been identified. The local government said fire department officials were sent to the spot after they received information about the incident.

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered around 4,50,000 views. The clip has also been retweeted by a number of people.



Many compared it to Netflix’s popular documentary series Tiger King that focuses on, the now hugely popular, Joe Exotic. “Tiger King: Mexico is going to be wild,” said one post.

Tiger King: México is going to be wild https://t.co/ePQXNfg0ER — Osvaldo (@Osvaldo2Go) May 14, 2020

What an amazing video. A guy lassooing a tiger running wild on the streets of a town in Jalisco, Mexico... https://t.co/AxKq4cD2oE — Ioan Grillo (@ioangrillo) May 14, 2020

Three Amigos & a Tigerhttps://t.co/vndfVeWbjj — Pankaj Thapliyal (@PankajT04765688) May 15, 2020

Must have been a domesticated Mexican tiger :-) — Malay Thakershi (@mthakershi) May 15, 2020

I want to know the next move for the man that lassoed the tiger — Jay (@thatdude_Jay) May 14, 2020