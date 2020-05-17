BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Tiger King Mexico is Wild': Video of Men in Cowboy Hats Chasing Big Cat with Lasso Goes Viral

Video of men in cowboy hats chasing a tiger with a lasso has gone viral on the internet with many christening it 'Tiger King Mexico' | Image credit: Twitter

Video of men in cowboy hats chasing a tiger with a lasso has gone viral on the internet with many christening it 'Tiger King Mexico' | Image credit: Twitter

'Three amigos and a tiger'

Share this:

A man in a cowboy hat with a lasso in hand might be a common sight in Hollywood westerns. But this was no spaghetti western but a real life sight from Mexico.

A video, doing rounds on social media, shows three men in Guadalajara city trying to capture a tiger by throwing a lasso.

In the 23-second video, the men are seen chasing the big cat with one of them carrying a folding chair. The video, shot from a passing car, shows the tiger walking along the sidewalk.

A car pulls over in front of the tiger blocking the sidewalk. The animal then turns around and one of the men manages to put the lasso around the tiger’s neck.

The local government said that the tiger escaped on Tuesday from a private residence in the Guadalajara suburb of Tlaquepaque, The Guardian reported.

The three men in the video have not yet been identified. The local government said fire department officials were sent to the spot after they received information about the incident.

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered around 4,50,000 views. The clip has also been retweeted by a number of people.

Many compared it to Netflix’s popular documentary series Tiger King that focuses on, the now hugely popular, Joe Exotic. “Tiger King: Mexico is going to be wild,” said one post.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading