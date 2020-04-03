BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Tiger King Star Joe Exotic Put in Isolaton After Speculations of Having Contracted Coronavirus

File image of Joe Exotic.

File image of Joe Exotic.

The 57-year-old reality star is currently serving his jail term of 22 years in Texas. He was arrested after facing charges of animal abuse and murder for hire

Joe Exotic, the star of Netflix series Tiger King, has been kept into isolation ward after he showed COVID-19 symptoms. It is being speculated that Joe might have caught the novel Coronavirus at his previous jail where a few of his inmates were tested positive for the deadly virus.


While Joe took precautionary measures and was self-isolated, he might have already contracted the coronavirus. The prison authorities claim that he has positive for COVID-19. However, Joe or Joseph Maldonado-Passage’s fourth husband Dillon Passage, 24, confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that the star is kept in a quarantine facility.


“We speak like three to five times every day, but since he’s been moved to this new facility, they are putting him on a COVID-19 isolation because of the previous jail he was at, there were cases,” he stated on SiriusXM Radio Andy show.


The 57-year-old reality star is currently serving his jail term of 22 years in Texas. He was arrested after facing charges of animal abuse and murder-for-hire. He came to limelight after the murder of animal rights activist Carole Baskin of Big Cat Rescue.


With 17 animal abuse charges and two murder-for-hire cases, Joe was also punished for violating the Endangered Species Act.


Meanwhile, the USA has now become the new epicentre of COVID-19 with more than 2 lakh cases so far. These are on an exponential rise, claiming over six thousand lives.

