Tiger Sharks Chomp Down on Whale Carcass that Washed Ashore in Hawaii

Tiger Sharks are voracious predators known to prey on smaller sharks, sea snakes, scavenged dead animals, and other marine creatures. In Hawaii, tiger sharks are known to regularly attack and eat green turtles and Hawaiian monk seals, but recently they were spotted munching on the dead remnants of a whale.

On Oahu beach in Hawaii, several tiger sharks were seen eating the carcass of a whale that drifted ashore on Tuesday, as per a report in TimesNow.Com . Sensing the danger, the officials have also warned the people to stay out of the water as the shark activity has increased near the shore. They have told that the carcass will entirely be removed from the beach and buried on Thursday.

Honolulu Ocean Safety Division Lt David Loui first spotted the whale carcass around 300 yards from the shore of Waimanalo Bay. When he moved towards the carcass on a jet ski to examine the situation, he was astonished to encounter the strange sighting. He noticed several tiger sharks chomping down the dead remains of a whale. It was a risky situation as the sharks came lunging towards his jet ski.

Recalling the encounter, Loui said, “One of the sharks, probably about 12 feet, was actively coming to the jet ski craft and almost making lunges toward it, and basically trying to scare us off.”

Since the rare sighting, locals have been continuously visiting the beach to witness it. One of the locals informed, “We’ve just been hanging out, kind of watching it, looking at what it looks like, looking at the tiger bites on it.” While another said, “This is like finding gold or diamond because this hardly ever happens.”

However, experts and researchers are investigating the cause of the whale’s death. Nicholas Hofmann, a training coordinator of the Health and Stranding LAB at the University of Hawaii, said that about 20 whales and dolphins are drifted ashore every year on the US coastal areas around the pacific.

He along with his team would collect the sample of the whale carcass to investigate and understand the real cause of their death.

