Tiger Sharks, Like Humans, Have Social Preference For One Another: Study

Humans are social animals — we all have come across this line while talking about humans and their social preferences. However, looks like that we are not just the only one in this social animal club. A new study by marine researchers has revealed that tiger sharks, who generally are considered solitary nomadic species, are social creatures having a preference for each other. According to the Science Daily, the team of scientists from the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science and the Insitute of Zoology at the Zoological Society London (ZSL) also studied the social behaviour changes of these sharks due to baited dive tourism. The study was carried out at the site named Tiger Beach. Located off the northwest side of Little Bahama Bank in the Bahamas, the site is very popular for hosting shark diving experiences where the marine creatures are attracted with chum that was fed to them in front of dive tourists.

The movement of sharks in the area was tagged and tracked for over three years during the study. The tracking data was then examined through a tool called Social Network Analysis to find out if these tiger sharks exhibited social grouping behaviours and if their behaviours showed any difference when sharks were exposed to baited dive tourism

Speaking about the finding, Neil Hammerschlag, senior of the research and associate professor at the UM Rosenstiel School, said that given the fact that tiger sharks spend most of their time out in the open ocean as solitary predators, it was fascinating to discover their social preference at the Tiger Beach.

Baited shark dives are often conducted to attract the animal so that tourists may observe them. However, this exercise has long drawn criticism from experts who believed that baited shark dives might have a long term impact on the animal's behaviour.

The findings of this research add more substance to the argument as they suggest that social preference among sharks at this side was lesser than those away in the ocean. The research suggested that this change in behaviour was the shark's way to show resilience to bait feeding.

