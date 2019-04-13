SPONSORED BY
Tiger Shroff Cannot Stop Jumping in ‘SOTY 2’ and Nobody Can Understand Why

'Stuntman of the Year': The Internet cannot stop tripping over the fact that Tiger Shroff was unable to keep his feet on the ground for the entirety of 'Student of the Year 2' trailer.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 13, 2019, 2:05 PM IST
Tiger Shroff Cannot Stop Jumping in ‘SOTY 2’ and Nobody Can Understand Why
Image Credit: Dharma Productions / YouTube.
29-year-old Tiger Shroff, who made his debut with the Hindi film Heropanti in 2014, will be seen next in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2.

Shroff is known for his flexible body and has mastered several martial art forms such as Kalaripayattu, Krav Maga, Modern Kung fu, and Silat.

In short, the star kid, Jackie Shroff's son Tiger isn't any grounded. Even if it is only his body we're talking about.

Normal person: The time is 5:55 pm.
Tiger Shroff:



Johar, who launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra, with love triangle drama Student of the Year in 2012, is now gearing up for Student of the Year 2 or SOTY 2 with Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Pandey.

SOTY 2's trailer, dropped on Thursday, got the social media buzzing with discussion and speculation around the film. And of course, there were memes. Tons of them.

"Is that a college or a palace?" "Why do they have Audi in the campus?" "Is that a college uniform?" Fans had a lot of (genuine) questions.

But what stood out (read: stood up) in the 3-minute-trailer was Tiger Shroff.

"Is it a bird, is it a plane... oh it's Tiger Shroff." He is Flying Jatt, afterall.

The Internet couldn't stop tripping over the fact that Tiger was unable to keep his feet on the ground for the entirety of SOTY 2's trailer.

Twitter quickly jumped onto memes.











































But the fun had only begun. Bless Reddit user u/sushir, who pain-stakingly watched the trailer in x0.25 speed and captured as much Tiger's airtime as he could.

He then stitched a collage together to give us all this masterpiece.

[NP] SOTY 2 Trailer Jump Compilation. A study shows students do not like the floor. from r/india



The comments that followed were as amusing as the collage.

"When the floor is Education!"

"Avengers are looking for tiger Shroff to join their team."

"the floor is lava."

"The floor is showing normal student life in colleges. SOTY2 :"

"Stuntman of the year. Seriously, this movie looks so shit..even the actors look like the only thing they did to get this movie is just mom, dad and karan johar."

"Tiger Shroff spends more time in the air than on floor."

You can watch the trailer here and see it for yourself.

