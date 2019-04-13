Tiger Shroff Cannot Stop Jumping in ‘SOTY 2’ and Nobody Can Understand Why
'Stuntman of the Year': The Internet cannot stop tripping over the fact that Tiger Shroff was unable to keep his feet on the ground for the entirety of 'Student of the Year 2' trailer.
Image Credit: Dharma Productions / YouTube.
Shroff is known for his flexible body and has mastered several martial art forms such as Kalaripayattu, Krav Maga, Modern Kung fu, and Silat.
In short, the star kid, Jackie Shroff's son Tiger isn't any grounded. Even if it is only his body we're talking about.
Normal person: The time is 5:55 pm.
Tiger Shroff:
Johar, who launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra, with love triangle drama Student of the Year in 2012, is now gearing up for Student of the Year 2 or SOTY 2 with Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Pandey.
SOTY 2's trailer, dropped on Thursday, got the social media buzzing with discussion and speculation around the film. And of course, there were memes. Tons of them.
"Is that a college or a palace?" "Why do they have Audi in the campus?" "Is that a college uniform?" Fans had a lot of (genuine) questions.
But what stood out (read: stood up) in the 3-minute-trailer was Tiger Shroff.
"Is it a bird, is it a plane... oh it's Tiger Shroff." He is Flying Jatt, afterall.
The Internet couldn't stop tripping over the fact that Tiger was unable to keep his feet on the ground for the entirety of SOTY 2's trailer.
Twitter quickly jumped onto memes.
Tiger shroff in soty2#SOTY2Trailer pic.twitter.com/cgeh9HZJ3L— sir-kid (@ooobhaishab) April 12, 2019
Nepotism aside, Tiger Shroff is the first actor to make it to stardom...via sports quota— Punit Pania (@Punit_Pania) April 13, 2019
#SOTY2Trailer— malhar (@rvdthebest3) April 12, 2019
no one :
not even a single soul :
TIGER SHROFF : pic.twitter.com/T4ujAcihFH
Nobody:— Ahmed Shariff (@TheAhmedShariff) April 13, 2019
Tiger Shroff: pic.twitter.com/OtIDNGsyA6
Nobody-— Adil Rana (@adilrana03) April 12, 2019
Tiger shroff-#SOTY2Trailer #TigerShroff #SOTY2 pic.twitter.com/Rb8S3X3y2F
This image from #SOTY2Trailer looks so fake.— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 12, 2019
Bcz in this Tiger Shroff is standing steady and rest all guys are flying. #SOTY2 pic.twitter.com/JD5Smf2uJk
Tiger Shroff has stayed airborne in the latest #SOTY2Trailer longer than Jet Airways this week.— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 12, 2019
Tiger shroff's career is 4 pictures #SOTY2Trailer pic.twitter.com/rCcia219dA— Ranbir Kapoor (@BaapActorRANBIR) April 12, 2019
Nobody— Roastyourself (@niimz94) April 12, 2019
Tiger Shroff:#SOTY2Trailer pic.twitter.com/klN2dc9gUS
Nobody:— Ash (@ash95says) April 12, 2019
Tiger in #SOTY2Trailer : pic.twitter.com/yO5sVd7TeU
Nobody:— తెలుగమ్మాయి (@Telugu_Ammayi) April 12, 2019
Tigershroff : pic.twitter.com/8nYxJ69JT5
not a single person:— ʀᴜʙʏ ❁ (@mastxni) April 12, 2019
tiger shroff: pic.twitter.com/4fyH1JdyLd
Me during Diwali trying to avoid spoiling the rangoli.#SOTY2Trailer #StudentOfTheYear2 pic.twitter.com/L9ilQwP5JZ— NinadJadhav (@ninadj51) April 12, 2019
#SOTY2Trailer— Sasta philosophist (@sunilpatnaik016) April 12, 2019
Nobody:
Tiger Shroff: pic.twitter.com/RX7DdSAQiH
But the fun had only begun. Bless Reddit user u/sushir, who pain-stakingly watched the trailer in x0.25 speed and captured as much Tiger's airtime as he could.
He then stitched a collage together to give us all this masterpiece.
[NP] SOTY 2 Trailer Jump Compilation. A study shows students do not like the floor. from r/india
The comments that followed were as amusing as the collage.
"When the floor is Education!"
"Avengers are looking for tiger Shroff to join their team."
"the floor is lava."
"The floor is showing normal student life in colleges. SOTY2 :"
"Stuntman of the year. Seriously, this movie looks so shit..even the actors look like the only thing they did to get this movie is just mom, dad and karan johar."
"Tiger Shroff spends more time in the air than on floor."
You can watch the trailer here and see it for yourself.
