'Superman': Tiger Shroff Deadlifts 200KG With an Ease, Impresses Ishaan Khatter and Fans
Tiger, who is known for his love for fitness, took to his Instagram to upload a video, where he is seen doing deadlifts with 200 kg in the gym.
Screenshot from video uploaded by Tiger Shroff on Instagram.
Bollywood's action hero Tiger Shroff on Sunday stunned his friends and fans as he shared a video of him lifting 200 kg.
Tiger, who is known for his love for fitness, took to his Instagram to upload a video, where he is seen doing deadlifts with 200 kg in the gym.
"Its been a while since I pushed myself this far. 200 kgs. Used to feel a lot lighter back in high school. Only human," he captioned the video.
Actor Ishaan Khatter commented: "Superhuman".
To which, Tiger replied: "Haha bro on our way."
Fans, on the other hand, praised Tiger for his extreme fitness.
"Damn bro it's looks so so so heavy stuff."
"awesome"
"A real tiger..amazing strength "
"Super Human with super power .... I wish @therealstanlee should be alive to See this.... lots of Love @tigerjackieshroff sir ❤️❤️❤️ U r the best"
"Here I can’t lift 50 kgs "
Tiger's video currently has nearly 400K views since the time of upload.
On the acting front, Tiger currently awaits the release of his forthcoming film "War", which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor.
(With IANS inputs)
