Tiger Shroff's Photo from 'Heropanti 2' Sets Goes Viral, Fans Ask 'Where's the Mask?'

Tiger Shroff / Instagram.

The film that flagged off Tiger Shroff’s career, ‘Heropanti’ has finished the first schedule of its second instalment, photos from which went viral on social media on Thursday.

With the worrying spike in the daily Covid-19 cases in India, state governments across the country are implementing night curfews and lockdowns to break the chain of coronavirus. As citizens queue up to get jabbed against the infectious disease, the second-best bet to keep the virus at bay is by maintaining social distancing and wearing facemasks whenever venturing out in public. So when Bollywood star Tiger Shroff was snapped recently on the sets of Heropanti 2, fans and well-wishers of the actor had just one question to ask: where’s the mask?

A leaked picture from the sets of the film which was later shared by Shroff himself on Instagram has now gone viral, which sees Tiger Shroff sporting an uber-cool black suit look. A source said, “Everything went off very smoothly. ‘Heropanti 2’ has started off very well on a very positive note. Tiger was in full elements on the set."

While Shroff’s look was definitely “cool," the actor without a protective covering especially when the folks around him were donning facemasks, stuck out like a sore thumb for many on microblogging site Twitter.

Heropanti franchise is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. “Sajid’s script sense has just been right for the dynamic youth who are enthusiastic in taking their career ahead and getting established in Bollywood. He loves backing the youth and has an eye for talent."Heropanti, which released in May 2014, was a blockbuster. The original film featured Kriti Sanon opposite Tiger, while Heropanti 2 will see Tara Sutaria as the female lead. AR Rahman has been assigned to set the music score of Heropanti 2. Tiger also has Ganapath and Baaghi 4 in his kitty.

first published:April 08, 2021, 18:43 IST