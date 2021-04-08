Tiger Shroff's Photo from 'Heropanti 2' Sets Goes Viral, Fans Ask 'Where's the Mask?'

A leaked picture from the sets of the film which was later shared by Shroff himself on Instagram has now gone viral, which sees Tiger Shroff sporting an uber-cool black suit look. A source said, “Everything went off very smoothly. ‘Heropanti 2’ has started off very well on a very positive note. Tiger was in full elements on the set."
While Shroff’s look was definitely “cool," the actor without a protective covering especially when the folks around him were donning facemasks, stuck out like a sore thumb for many on microblogging site Twitter.
The star has arrived. ⭐️ #Heropanti2 #TigerShroff pic.twitter.com/semagTHZPb— Filmfare (@filmfare) April 8, 2021
Hero's are those who are wearing a mask. https://t.co/ddcjazK05X— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 8, 2021
Yeah.. Without Mask #Heropanti2— ARJUN MATHUR🇮🇳 (@ARJUNMATHUR7) April 8, 2021
Mask phen le saari heropanti nikal jaygi 😂😂— Nikhil Aggarwal (@NikhilAGG16FCA) April 8, 2021
Mask kaha he?— The Pure Narrative (@Dpurenarrative) April 8, 2021
Heroes are wearing mask in public place.— Ashish (@Ashish_Mukhija8) April 8, 2021
No mask,, is he covid19 free— AnjumAqeel (@Anjumdreamer) April 8, 2021
Mask kahan hai bhai sahab?— Indianguts (@Indianguts) April 8, 2021
