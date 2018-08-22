English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tiger So Raha Tha: Salman Khan Gets Trolled Because His Tribute to Vajpayee Came Too Late
Salman Khan sends his condolences, Twitter sends their ridicule.
Salman Khan sends his condolences, Twitter sends their ridicule.
Salman Khan has become the favourite for trolls for a while now. After his film, 'Race 3' released, Twitter not only turned it into a meme-fest, but also made sure they left no stone unturned to troll him.
Now it appears that he doesn't even have to make unfavorable movies.
On late Tuesday night, Salman Khan tweeted out a tribute to Atal Behari Vajpayee, stating how it is "a sad feeing to have lost a great leader, noble politician, orator and an exceptional human being like Atal ji."
And while this gesture can be considered empathetic and mourning the death of the former Prime Minister, Netizens thinks this tribute came a little too late. It has been five days since the politician passed away.
And it didn't end there.
His post on Facebook stating the same thing got more trolls.
Following this, Salman Khan also posted an update about the Kerala floods. And it got him even more ridicule.
And while a few people are appreciating the fact that this is still a kind gesture, Netizens do have a point - perhaps this gesture would have made sense if it was still on-time.
