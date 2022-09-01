'Tiger Zinda Hai?' Claims of Tiger Sightings by Locals Return in Gujarat Village

This is the second or third time when the sighting of a tiger has been claimed in Gujarat. It has been claimed by the local people of Pandarwada village of Mahisagar district who said that a tiger has been roaming in their area for the past 15 days. Residents of Pandarwada village of Khanpur taluk say that this tiger has been coming from the forest area over the past 15 days.

Apart from this, people have claimed that tigers kill their cattle. The fear is so much that it is giving the villagers sleepless nights as they are unable to sleep even at night due to fear. This is the reason why the local people do not allow their children to play outside the house. However, no confirmation has been made by the Forest Department in this matter. If this claim proves valid and turns out to be true, Gujarat will become the only region in the world where tigers, leopards and lions live together.

What did the villagers say?

Villagers claim the killing of their cattle by the tigers. They say that tigers come out of the forest at night to hunt their goats and buffaloes. Therefore, the people of Pandarwada village have also given this information to the Forest Department. After this news, a search for the tiger has been started by the forest department. At present, where the animals were killed, pictures are being taken of teeth marks on the killed animal, claw marks on the ground and the surrounding area of that place.

News18’s Gujarati team also has photographs of claw marks in the area where the tiger has hunted the animals. A tiger’s presence is not new to Gujarat. In 2019, locals had claimed that a tiger’s presence was marked earlier also in the Lunawada area. At that time, villagers took photographs and handed them over to the forest department claiming them to be tiger’s. However, later the body of the tiger was found in the forest of the village. During this, the local people also accused the forest department of serious negligence. Now, again, the residents of Pandarwada village of Mahisagar district have claimed the presence of a tiger.

On the claims of the villagers, the News18 team contacted the District Chief Forest Officer. However, forest officials have not yet confirmed the presence of the tiger. He said that sometimes people think of leopards as tigers at night. At present, the Forest Department is collecting evidence of the tiger as per the claim of the people.

A pride for Gujarat

The presence of tigers can be a subject of pride for Gujarat. Gujarat has been a natural habitat of lions and leopards and if it is confirmed that there are tigers in the forests, then it will be a matter of pride for Gujarat. Now, if the existence of tigers is also proved, then Gujarat will become the only region in the world where tigers, lions and leopards live together.

A tiger appeared in the year 2019

There have been many stances in the last few years when tigers were sighted by local people. Last year in 2019, a tiger was seen in Mahisagar. Earlier in 1985 a tiger was seen in Gujarat. In 1985, a tiger was sighted at Dang in the southern area of Gujarat. A tiger died in a road accident around the same time.

