Tigress Attacks Dog as Tourists Watch on at Ranthambore National Park in Viral Video

A chilling incident captured in a video from the Ranthambore National Park showed a tigress ferociously hunting down a dog as visitors watched. The video was shared by President of the Wildlife Conservation Trust Anish Andheria on his Twitter handle and has since gone viral leaving people thrilled.The video clip showed visitors standing waiting in two jeeps parked inside the national park while a dog wandered around them. Moments later, a tigress appears from the bushes and grabs the dog in her jaws. She then drags her prey to the other side and patiently sits to devour it.

Tiger kills dog inside R'bhore. In doing so it is exposing itself to deadly diseases such as canine distemper that can decimate a tiger population in no time. Dogs have emerged as a big threat to wildlife. Their presence inside sanctuaries needs to be controlled @ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/t7qDR1MvNl— Anish Andheria (@anishandheria) December 27, 2021

According to a YouTube channel ‘Ranthambore National Park’, the Tigress has been identified as Sultana who hunted the canine in zone 1 of the national park. The incident took place on the morning of December 27. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qcxD6W8wRlI

The video post shared by Anish soon went viral and garnered more than 1000 likes with nearly 40,000 views. While sharing the video Anish also raised concerns about the tigress’ health and wrote that “In doing so it is exposing itself to deadly diseases such as canine distemper that can decimate a tiger population in no time.” Anish further wrote that dogs in the national park pose a significant threat to the wildlife. “Their presence inside sanctuaries needs to be controlled,” he added.

People on Twitter reacted curiously to the video with one even suspecting that the dog was used as bait so that the tourists could get a sight of the tigress. Another user asked if safaris are also a threat to the wildlife. To which, Anish replied by saying that humans are to be blamed more than dogs. He further highlighted the low population of tigers in India as compared to dogs which are abundant.

Is there more than what meets the eye? Looks as if the whole thing is orchestrated to ensure tiger sighting . The anticipation from visitors in the jeeps is loud and clear. I hope I am wrong.— Manoj R Borkar PhD (@BorkarDr) December 27, 2021

Sir isn't these safaris also a threat to wildlife. Are we ignoring this fact. Can the stray dog effect attributed for human visits and all those hotels around forest for safari visitors stay. Why are we disturbing peace of these wild life— Sunny (@koolnsunny) December 27, 2021

Videos have emerged in the past where other wild animals like Leopards preyed on domestic animals in human settlements. Earlier, another video showed a Leopard scaling the boundary wall of a house and fleeing with a pet dog in his jaws.

