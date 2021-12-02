Video of Tigress Checking on Her Cubs While She Trains Them is Too Adorable to Miss

For most of us, our mothers were our first teachers. Mothers teach, take care and even reprimand kids about life. This is true even in the animal kingdom. And, we got some video evidence to prove this theory. In a video, shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, we see a tigress walking with her kids in the jungle. The mom moves ahead of the three young ones but remembers to check in on them, once she realises that they have been left behind. “Tiger Country - looks like a mother teaching her three teenage kids. Look at the discipline and the way she checks on them,” wrote Sahu who is the principal secretary of environment, climate change and forests with the government of Tamil Nadu. The IAS officer let us know that the video was taken at Geddai Dam area in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris region which is well-known for its rich variety of wildlife. She said that the video of the tigers was shared by a friend.

This video has drawn a lot of positive reactions from Twitter users who thanked Supriya Sahu and her friend for sharing the clip.

One user wrote, “Beautiful shot taken , excellent looking…”

Many users requested the IAS officer not to share the locations of such live feeds owing to the dangers posed to the animals from poachers.

Many users also went on to say in jest that the kids understand that their mother is strict. So they need to behave in a disciplined manner.

This user wrote that it seems that the mother and the children are on a special mission.

“Fantastic,” “majestic,” and “superb” were some of the most common reactions to this video.

We loved this one, how about you?

