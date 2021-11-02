Tigress T-63 Delivers Triplets at Ranthambore Reserve, Big Cat Count Rises to 77

In a development that would certainly make animal lovers rejoice, 10-year-old tigress T-63 at the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve has given birth to triplets. The big cat population at the national park in Rajasthan has now increased to 77. Images of the tigress and her cubs were captured on camera on October 29. T-63 is the child of T-19 – also known as Macchli – who was the oldest surviving wild tigress before her death in 2016. In 2015, T-63 welcomed two female cubs – T-93 and T-94. Three years later in 2018, she had two male cubs, T-120 and T-121. Expressing his happiness, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, “It’s good to see tigress T-63 with three new cubs in Ranthambore! The tigress with cubs is a sight to behold! Always a nice feeling that wildlife is thriving in Rajasthan."

It’s so good to see Tigress T 63 with 3 new cubs in Ranthambore! The tigress with cubs is a sight to behold! Always a nice feeling that wildlife is thriving in Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/I4tqlEauzt— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 31, 2021

DN Pandey, head of forest force (HoFF), told Times of India, “The cubs are around 3 months old. The Ranthambore Tiger Reserve-1 has 20 adult male, 30 adult female tigers, and 27 cubs."

According to the report, only 600 sq. km of the total 1700 sq. km area of RTR can be used by tigers, and the space is decreasing with the national park witnessing a rise in their population. Tigress T-105 was spotted with three cubs in September in the Tapkan-Sultanpur area. CCTVs installed in the forest on Saturday, October 30, showed the tigress with her three cubs. The reserve now has 30 tigresses, 20 tigers and 27 cubs, apart from four tigers each in the Dholpur and Keladevi ranges of the reserve.

Sometime back, six tigers (three male and female each) were selected for shifting in RTR. The list consisted of male tigers T-113, T-123 and T-121 and tigresses T-124, T-126 and T-119. However, several forest experts were afraid that shifting tigers out of RTR would lead to territorial fights, but the move was carried out nevertheless. People need to accept that territorial fights between big cats are natural, TOI quoted a source as saying.

