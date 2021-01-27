TikTok Star Uses Erection Cream to Get Fuller Lips, Doctors Warn Against 'Dangerous' Beauty Hack

The online world is replete with bizarre inventive blogs, photos and videos that show everything, from fixing an old gadget to boasting health benefits that can give you instant boost. However, a new trend on a popular social media platform involves using erection cream to achieve fuller/plump lips in a viral stunt, which doctors are deeming dumb and dangerous.

According to a Business Insider report, a recent video by a TikTok user Jerry Mal shows him using a white paste on his lips, which he later identified as ‘erection cream’ to his followers.

The cream is used to help those who have erectile dysfunction. In his video, the user slathers the cream all over his lips and tells his followers that he feels nothing but a tingling sensation. The video clip with over 3.5 million views depicts him applying the unspecified brand. However, he shares no logical reason for applying it on his lips. Instead, in another bizarre turn, he connects to a movie he recently watched.

“So recently I saw a movie and this girl put erection cream on her lips and it made them really big so I wanted to try it. I forgot what the movie was called but here we go,” the user said of the inspiration behind his unconventional pout-plumping hack.

Few minutes into the video, the internet beautician gushes that he likes it. But Mal wipes the cream off his lips in just three minutes, claiming it is burning his lips. He later revealed noticeably plumper lips, which led his followers to inquire about his choice of erection cream. However, Mal ended the video saying, “I don’t know the safety of it, if you want to try it go ahead.”

Even though Mal’s video received millions of views and has even started the bizarre trend, dermatologists have cautioned against the use of such quick-fix lip-augmenting practice. Soon after Mal’s video went viral, a TikTok dermatologist who goes by the name Derm Doctor shared a firm warning that it's not the best method to achieve bigger or fuller lips.

According to a DailyMail report, Dr Ross Perry, GP and Medical Director of Cosmedics, sharing a warning said that Mal’s hack is “utterly ridiculous and can be extremely dangerous,” adding that the stopgap procedure could lead to adverse reactions including soreness, swelling and blisters, as well as blood pressure fluctuations and “possible heart problems.”