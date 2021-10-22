Tik Tok Video Shows Monster Snake Being Lifted By Crane

A huge snake was recently spotted in the jungles of the Dominican Republic. The monster snake was so huge that a crane was used to lift it. The footage of the crane lifting the snake has now gone viral on Tik Tok. The footage shared by a user on the video sharing platform has garnered a staggering 79 million views.

As seen in the video even as the crane is lifting the mammoth reptile in air by several feet during a rescue effort its tail is touching the ground. The snake’s head is then seen to slowly slither back to the chain of the crane, just before the clip comes to an end. This clip is going viral on the internet, with people reacting with shock and surprise.

The Tik Tok user, who posts from the account @fakrulazwa, posted another video which shows rescuers struggling to fit the gargantuan creature into the boot of a vehicle. The massive snake needed at least three men to lift it up.

Viewers were in absolute awe at the creature’s size and the comment section was filled with various kinds of comments which ranged from hilarious to outrageous. One viewer claimed the creature wasn’t a snake at all, but indeed “a dinosaur”. “That looks like some world record s**t,” commented another viewer.

While the species of the snake was not mentioned in the video, many people are speculating that it is a deadly boa constrictor, which is native to the Caribbean Islands.

These have been known to grow up to 13 feet, which seems to match the creature’s size.

