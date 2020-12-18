Tika the Dog in Fashionable Outfits is Perfectly Summing up Our Dressy Woes Amid the Pandemic

Do you mourn the occasions that 2020 took away from you and all the outfits you could not wear? Well, you are not alone in this as a fashionable dog also feels the same and is now showing off its collection of outfits on Instagram.

Tika, the dog, who is a fashion influencer on Instagram, recently uploaded a video that shows all the outfits she had planned to wear this year but could not because of the coronavirus lockdown. The video was originally made for TikTok and was then uploaded on Instagram on popular demand.

In the video, social media influencer Loren Pages narrates Tika’s fashion tragedy. As Tika looks into the camera with her bright big eyes, Loren said that Tika had various cute outfits planned for this year but she did not get a chance to wear it. Tika then wears all the bright, classic, and colourful outfits she had planned for the various occasions this year – from a Dalmatian print turtleneck to a multi-coloured ruffle dress.

The post has received over 4,09,866 likes. In one of the comments, it was also mentioned how the video has garnered over 17 million views.

Tika’s fans and followers commented how they would love to see more of this content as it helps them deal with the lockdown blues. InStyle magazine’s editor-in-chief, Laura Brown commented, “I could take five more of these. Just saying.”

Another fan commented, “I’d like to jump into Tika’s head for a moment and to know what she is thinking about ?” American actress Brooke Shields commented, “I can’t stop watching this.”

Tika also informed her followers of the brands from where she usually gets her fashionable outfits. The purple print shirt that Tika wears in the starting of the video is from the Sebastian Says brand, which is based out of Australia and known for their Bohemian dog outfits, while the ruffle dress that Tika wore was sourced from Italian fashion house Hound Around.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIqYjSLBmig/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The multi-coloured turtleneck that Tika wore was from the Shantell Design. The brand has an assorted collection of fashionable winter wear. From colourful woollen caps to sweaters and mufflers, the brand has an interesting collection.

Another brand that has a wide collection of woollen caps is Dogs Wardrobe Com.

Tika has emerged as a fashion influencer especially for dogs who have grown up watching movies like Devil Wears Prada, Confessions of a Shopaholic. On Instagram, Tika the Iggy has over 357k followers.