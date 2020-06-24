'TikTok Army': Indians are Trolling Chinese Soldiers Who Acted in Video to Show off Their 'Sleep Training'

After a violent face-off in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh last week, tensions between India and China have been on the rise.

At least 20 Indian soldiers died in the clash, and Indians on social media erupted in fury at the barbaric nature of the crime they were killed in. #BoycottChineseGoods soon started to trend, and the rage on social media has been constant from Indians in response to Chinese news, even to the point of calling the coronavirus the 'Kung Flu,' echoing US President Donald Trump's sentiments.

In a recent video posted by Global Times, which is a daily tabloid newspaper under the auspices of the Chinese Communist Party's People's Daily newspaper, and comments on international issues from a nationalistic perspective, Indians trolled the paper for its Bollywood-level of scripted video.

Posted on Twitter, the video is captioned "Even asleep with exhaustion after intensive training, they won’t allow anybody to take their guns away. This is what guns mean to Chinese soldiers."

The video shows 'footage' of Chinese soldiers sleeping, and someone trying to take away their gun, and them resisting, in a half-asleep state. The bottom right of the video has the watermark of TikTok.

Even asleep with exhaustion after intensive training, they won’t allow anybody to take their guns away. This is what guns mean to Chinese soldiers. pic.twitter.com/oEECEEoq97 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 23, 2020

Indians re-acting to the video didn't mince their words.

so much overacting? that too for chinese guns? — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 23, 2020

Its ticktok army — Local Lion (@___PKMKB) June 23, 2020





Even random tiktok star can make better video than this in Bharat 😀 — Prashant Patel Umrao (@ippatel) June 23, 2020

Match Found



(right comedy actor Bhaskar, having more IQ than Mavu)@avarakai pic.twitter.com/PfUJeXtSRh — காஸ்மிக்பிளின்கர் 🇮🇳 (@cosmicblinker) June 23, 2020





Chinese army only good at making videos 😂 — Mohil Malhotra🇮🇳मोहिल मल्होत्रा (@TheMohil8) June 23, 2020

Full Comedy Chal Rahi Hai, Hamara Entertainment Achha Ho Raha Hai 😂😂 — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) June 23, 2020





On June 17, Indian and Chinese soldiers were engaged in hand-to-hand combat along the LAC in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh. The killings mark the Indian Army’s worst losses since the 1999 Kargil war, and mark the most intense fighting between India and China since 1967.