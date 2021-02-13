TikTok Artist Uses 400 Rubik's Cubes to Create Portrait of Leonardo Di Caprio

Fan arts come in all creative ways and a recent portrait of Hollywood actor Leonardo Di Caprio involves solving 400 rubik’s cube. A TikTok video by Alex Ivanchak recently went on to blow netizens’ minds as he created an uncannily pixelated portrait of the 46-year-old actor.

The video was shared on Twitter by Tim Brannigan and went on to garner over 1.7 million views as many watched how the 22-year-old rubik’s cube solving artist created an art piece. The tweet has been liked by over 77.2k Twitter users while thousands of them applaud his work.

One of the users commented how one can learn to solve a rubik’s cube with a few tutorials and sheer dedication, but creating art out of solving rubik’s cube is something that baffles them.

While another user wrote how God is just giving out extra talent to people for no reason.

Praising Alex’s work, one user commented how the talent is light years beyond them.

Some netizens wondered how a person can discover that they are capable of doing something so unbelievable.

However, this is not the only portrait Alex has created using his outstanding ability. The rubik’s cube solving genius has created portraits of Hollywood stars like Jim Carrey, Chadwick Boseman, Alan Rickman andDaniel Radcliffe, among others.

With over 133k followers on his Instagram page, Alex continues to impress his fans. His most recent Instagram post shows how he created a portrait of Russian Rapper Egor Creed using and solving 400 rubik’s cubes. Captioning the video,Alex wrote that he guesses half of his followers do not know the artist, but he is quite “cool”. The video has received over 78,961 views since it was shared on the social media platform on Thursday.

In his previous post, Alex also recreated Emma Watson’s Harry Potter character Hermoine Granger, using and solving 400 rubik’s cubes. Captioning the post, Alex also confessed that the actress was his first celebrity crush. The post has been viewed over 116k times on Instagram as his followers praised his talent.

Alex is also flooded with several requests as many followers ask him to create a portrait of their favourite artist like Harry Styles or a BTS band member.