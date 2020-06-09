TikTok Chef's 'Special' Recipe on How to Make Tea is a Nightmare for Chai Lovers

A hot cup of beverage is like a warm hug on a dull day for many people. There has been a battle between tea and coffee purists since time immemorial, but all we believe in is to each their own.

An American girl from the UK decided to share her one-of-a-kind tea recipe video on TikTok recently. However, we are not sure if all you tea lovers watching the video would approve of it.

Of course, it has been a never-ending debate to encode the right products to make the perfect cup of tea. However, in the following video that has caused a stir, the woman doesn’t use milk or a tea bag at all. As the 35-second clip opens, the user Michelle, who goes by the name @jchelle36 on the popular video-sharing app, says, "I get a lot of questions about hot tea so I like to mix a lot of ingredients together…"

As she continues with her instructions in the background, a young teen girl is seen demonstrating it to the viewers.

To a bowl, the girl adds one cup of instant tea, two cups of Tang, Country Time Lemonade. She then introduces a cup of sugar, followed with another cup, a little bit of cinnamon (it was a lot!) and finally a few cloves.

The girl mixes all these together before she takes a mug filled with water and heats it in the microwave.

Now comes the most astonishing bit. The woman takes a few teaspoons of the unusual tea blend to the water cup and says, "Give it a good stir and that’s how I like my tea."

The recipe did not go well with netizens who questioned the user and her tea-making skills.

The video has now been shared on Twitter with the caption, “Never been so triggered in my life.”

I HAVE NEVER BEEN MORE HORRIFIED!!! pic.twitter.com/BimeihifzZ — NotAWonderWoman⁷ (@onmy9thlife) May 5, 2020

On Twitter alone, this video has collected more than 17k likes and over 3 million views.

A user commented, "Nahhhhh this best be a joke. I’m stressed," while another wrote, "This angered me on the deepest possible level."

A different user proclaimed, "The whole of the UK just shuddered in disgust." Someone called the recipe a "crime scene" from start to end.

WTH is that?? I was already judging at instant tea and then it turned into a nightmare — You are not seven, with us ⁷ (@forever_ela) May 5, 2020

Where are the POLICE?! — (@hari_miller) May 6, 2020

Also, why the need to mix such a big bowlful in the first place? Just add a tsp or so of each variant of sugar afterwards to the mug! — Emily Williams (@gw_emily) May 7, 2020

Every last English cell in my body died. — Nöɱҽɳlooɳყ ️‍ (@nomenloony) May 5, 2020

Sri Lankans probably will reconsider exporting tea to US — Exiled : Quarantine Edition (@ExiledCaste) May 7, 2020

This is an act of war pic.twitter.com/DLsHoZVX0G — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 8, 2020

Actor John Bradley who played the role of Samwell Tarly in the epic drama fantasy Game of Thrones was left speechless.