TikTok Chef's 'Special' Recipe on How to Make Tea is a Nightmare for Chai Lovers

A hot cup of beverage is like a warm hug on a dull day for many people. There has been a battle between tea and coffee purists since time immemorial, but all we believe in is to each their own.
An American girl from the UK decided to share her one-of-a-kind tea recipe video on TikTok recently. However, we are not sure if all you tea lovers watching the video would approve of it.
Of course, it has been a never-ending debate to encode the right products to make the perfect cup of tea. However, in the following video that has caused a stir, the woman doesn’t use milk or a tea bag at all. As the 35-second clip opens, the user Michelle, who goes by the name @jchelle36 on the popular video-sharing app, says, "I get a lot of questions about hot tea so I like to mix a lot of ingredients together…"
As she continues with her instructions in the background, a young teen girl is seen demonstrating it to the viewers.
To a bowl, the girl adds one cup of instant tea, two cups of Tang, Country Time Lemonade. She then introduces a cup of sugar, followed with another cup, a little bit of cinnamon (it was a lot!) and finally a few cloves.
The girl mixes all these together before she takes a mug filled with water and heats it in the microwave.
Now comes the most astonishing bit. The woman takes a few teaspoons of the unusual tea blend to the water cup and says, "Give it a good stir and that’s how I like my tea."
The recipe did not go well with netizens who questioned the user and her tea-making skills.
The video has now been shared on Twitter with the caption, “Never been so triggered in my life.”
On Twitter alone, this video has collected more than 17k likes and over 3 million views.
A user commented, "Nahhhhh this best be a joke. I’m stressed," while another wrote, "This angered me on the deepest possible level."
A different user proclaimed, "The whole of the UK just shuddered in disgust." Someone called the recipe a "crime scene" from start to end.
Here are some reactions:
Actor John Bradley who played the role of Samwell Tarly in the epic drama fantasy Game of Thrones was left speechless.
