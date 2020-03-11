TikTok Comes up with 'Paper Towel Challenge' and We're Drowning in it

A new week and a new viral social media challenge.

Almost every week, social media is exploding with a variety of new challenges, each more complex or bizarre than the last. And this week is no different as netizens have come up with a wet new challenge that is making quite the "splash".

Having given netizens some hilarious challenges in the past, TikTok is back on the viral bandwagon with its latest #Papertowelchallenge.

While the challenge appears rather tame when compared to the more dangerous (literally) Cereal and Salt Challenges that surfaced on the platform, the challenge does seem to have captured the imagination of users.

So how does the ‘paper towel challenge’ work? As the name suggests, it requires the user to fold a papertowel in half and pen a message on the front side with a marker. At the backside of the paper, a secret note has to be written that becomes visible only after the paper towel is immersed in water.

The challenge has become popular among the app users who are adding their own creative twists to it by introducing some hilarious additions of their own.

With millions of videos surfacing around the paper towel challenge, famous celebrities too are channeling their inner child by joining the trend.

Check out a few of the most viewed clips on TikTok under the trending hashtag #Papertowelchallenge:

While this challenge is a safe and light-hearted one, not all of TikTok’s challenges are that simple. Recently, the infamous #SkullbreakerChallenge started going viral on the video-sharing platform, where it involved people falling on the floor with a knock that could potentially break their skull.