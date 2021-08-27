TikTok Congratulates Khaby Lame Crossing 100 Million Followers Without Saying a Word

As a netizen or a moderately active user on social media, you must have come across short and hilarious videos of Khabane Lame, also known as Khaby Lame. The viral TikTok star has become a known face across all platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Recently, TikTok posted a LinkedIn update, congratulating Khaby for gaining 100 million followers on the app. Sharing a picture of Khaby, the caption read, “Khaby Lame just reached 100M followers on TikTok without saying a word. Congratulations, Khaby! Your mission to make people laugh and your creativity is something all of us at TikTok can relate to.”

Khaby, a 21-year-old creator from Chivasso, Italy, has achieved this feat in less than 17 months and is now the first in Europe and second in the world to reach 100 million followers.

Talking about his achievement, Khaby, in an interview with TikTok, said, “Since my childhood, I am passionate about entertaining and making people laugh, and I am thankful to TikTok for being my creative home and helping me reach people across the world. I will continue working to achieve my dreams as I can count on a beautiful community ready to cheer me on.” Khaby’s irony-loaded videos have been viewed and loved by a massive number of people. However, with his iconic facial expressions and the zeal to spread happiness among the people, Khaby has a long way to go.

Watch the video:

The digital creators’ populace is growing exponentially. People across all professions are switching to creating content on these platforms to widen their reach. However, the dominating age group in this populace is Generation Z. On the LinkedIn post that TikTok shared, many people were dissing the platforms, and the young creators while some stated facts and supported such creators for their work. One user wrote, “Let’s be real. These kids make millions making videos. They couldn’t care less if people’s opinions about them. They just enjoy and make fun videos and earn money at the same time. That’s the future.”

And rightly so, it might just be the future. Being a digital creator is now a full-fledged and serious profession. Not just youngsters but people from all ages and backgrounds are switching to this profession.

