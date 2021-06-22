TikTok Creator is Pranking Spam Callers by Impersonating CIA's Automated Voice

Annoying spam calls are nerve-racking, they are not only vexing but risky too. From posing a threat to the security of the gadget to carrying out several financial scams, spam calls are the bane of every phone user. In order to stay safe from these disturbing calls, many phone users resort to blocking apps that help filter such numbers. Recently, a TikTok user taught a valuable lesson to a scammer who tried to trap him in a financial scam.

Fed up with the regular irritating calls, the internet user found a genius way to get rid of the spam calls. Using his deep voice, the Tik Tok user Roy LBaker impersonates the automated recording at the CIA and scares away the spammers. Whenever he gets a spam call, he says, “Hello, thank you for calling the CIA. You’ve reached the scam and fraud division. All of our agents are currently assisting other callers. To further assist you, please hold while we download your incoming and outgoing call logs to be analysed against our database of known scam and fraud operations. An agent will be with you shortly,” in an automated voice tone. Hearing the same, the caller quickly hangs up the phone and never calls again.

The short video clip shared on Roy’s TikTok account generated hype on social media as it quickly gained over 10 million views and many people askedfor a downloadable version for their use too. Shared on YouTube and other digital platforms too, the clip has been garnering an overwhelming response. While many are commending his voice, others are appreciating his genius idea.

A user commented, “His voice is made of liquid gold." Another wrote, “Morgan Freeman should be terrified of you stealing his narration work.” One wished the telephone companies to automatically route spam calls to the fraud division of law agencies.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here