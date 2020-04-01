TikTok Donates 4 Lakh Hazmat Suits and 2 Lakh Masks to Indian Doctors amid COVID-19 Pandemic

With an increasing number of global cases and casualties due to the coronavirus pandemic, doctors and health workers have been leading the fight from the forefront. However, they have also been one of the worst affected by the public health emergency.

As the global number of COVID-19 cases crossed 8,00,000, doctors and medical professionals across the world have been facing an increasing shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Amid growing reports of lack of necessary protection that doctors should be provided with, popular video platform TikTok has come forward to join the fight against the pandemic and highlight doctors' safety as their "utmost priority".

The social media platform has announced a fund of 100 crore rupees including donation of 400,000 hazmat medical protective suits and 200,000 masks, "to protect doctors and front line medical staff in India".

In a recently released statement it said, "While citizens are practicing social distancing and staying at home as a preventive measure, India's medical personnel are working tirelessly to keep all of us safe and protected."

The platform, owned by Chinese millionaire Zhang Yimin's ByteDance, further added, "With support from the Union Ministry of Textile, this essential gear, which meets the prescribed standards and guidelines, is being handed over to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India."

The masks shall be provided to both local and state level medical workers and have been handed to the Delhi and Maharashtra governments.

According to reports, since the outbreak of the pandemic, TikTok, which currently has over 119 million active users in India, has seen a surge in its number of users, who have taken the platform by storm to spread awareness about the contagious disease through innovative contents.

Earlier, on March 22, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the 'Janata curfew' and had urged Indians to come out to their balconies and terraces and clap, clank utensils to honour the efforts of people in the essential services including health workers and doctors.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India rose sharply to 1,637, the health ministry website showed today, a jump of 240 cases in a single day. The death toll from Covid-19 has also increased to 38.