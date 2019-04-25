Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

TikTok Fans are Thanking Madras High Court After Ban Lifted on 'Most-Loved' App

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday lifted its earlier ban on the use of popular mobile application TikTok with the condition that the platform should not be used to host obscene videos.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 25, 2019, 11:23 AM IST
TikTok Fans are Thanking Madras High Court After Ban Lifted on 'Most-Loved' App
The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday lifted its earlier ban on the use of popular mobile application TikTok with the condition that the platform should not be used to host obscene videos.
Loading...
TikTok fans in India, there's some exciting news for you all.

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday lifted its earlier ban on the use of popular mobile application TikTok with the condition that the platform should not be used to host obscene videos.

A bench of justices N Kirubakaran and SS Sundar, which heard the matter as per the orders of the Supreme Court, warned if any controversial video violating its condition was found uploaded using the app, it would be considered a contempt of court.



The video-centric social media app had faced significant backlash, including allegations of quality control, wherein multiple reports surfaced with questions of how abusive or pornographic a general section of TikTok’s content was. The app's addictiveness and cyberbullying were additional reasons that contributed to its deletion.

But after the Madras High Court vacated its earlier order, Indians, who are TikTok's 1/3rd global audience (with over 300 million downloads) had an obvious reason to celebrate.

Longtime users and loyal fans of the app came out in huge numbers on Twitter and cheered the court's order by trending #TimeToTikTok on the microblogging site.































There were memes too, of course.















