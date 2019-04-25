TikTok Fans are Thanking Madras High Court After Ban Lifted on 'Most-Loved' App



Amicus Arvind Datar says cannot have a system where something which is statutorily permissible becomes judicially impermissible. Banning is not the solution. Rights of legitimate users must be protected. @tiktok_us #TikTokban #tiktokbanindia #TikTok

— Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 24, 2019

TikTok has been my most loved app of all time! It makes us smile even in the hardest of times, loved the same the same but we have to be in touch #TimeToTikTok — चौकीदार garima chaurasi (@anuskathakur74) April 25, 2019

#TimeToTikTok

Me really happy to say that @TikTokIndia is back! A big thanks to all the creators for their biggest support. Such an lovely news this morning guys — sweet03 (@funkyy03) April 25, 2019

After Madras HC LIfted Ban user reaction would be like this #TimeToTikTok pic.twitter.com/qfbzIvN5DM — Karan Yadav (100% follow back) (@Karan8617) April 25, 2019

I am sooo glad that tik tok is here again, now I can make videos again #TimeToTikTok — Garima Arora (@ModelGarima) April 25, 2019

no app can replace tiktok. i'm very happy hear that @TikTokIndia is back.#TimeToTikTok — Royal Girl (@BHUMI_TRIVEDI1) April 25, 2019

Just look dude TikTok introduces us to new people and help us being entertained and love each other irrespective of caste creed and colour #TimeToTikTok — प्रलय (@its_prlay) April 25, 2019

Tik Tok is back!

I have seen my grand ma spending hours being online and watching! She has never been happy that much #TimeToTikTok — MS (@itsm_11) April 25, 2019

Them Tik Tok actors when they heard that it is #TimeToTikTok again as the ban has been lifted... pic.twitter.com/gdLzGCGNLK — Rashi Kakkar (@rashi_kakkar) April 25, 2019

Hyeee yippi guys it's time to celebrate the movements on tik tok.

Tik tok is a great platform to show ur talent.

Ab tyar ho jao bhamal dikane ke lia #timetotiktok — aporva misra (@BebsPatiyala) April 25, 2019

EVERY DIFFERENT

LEVELS OF YOUR LIFE

REQUIRED ANOTHER LATEST

VERSION OF YoU

GOT IT.#TimeToTikTok — उड़ान (@its_udaan) April 25, 2019

Madras High Court lifts ban on #TikTok

Meanwhile TikTok users and Fans be like 😂 : pic.twitter.com/iZQicHaWjh — Sanya (@sanyataneja14) April 24, 2019

Happy Avengers Day...Yup TikTok still going strong in India 😂👍 #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/KGue9OKCM8 — Muhammad A (@aamir2727) April 24, 2019

Madras High Court lifts ban on TikTok video app.#TikTok users be like: pic.twitter.com/hSYMNRpQ7K — Rofl Jashoda (@Rofl_Jashoda) April 24, 2019