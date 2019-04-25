TikTok Fans are Thanking Madras High Court After Ban Lifted on 'Most-Loved' App
The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday lifted its earlier ban on the use of popular mobile application TikTok with the condition that the platform should not be used to host obscene videos.
A bench of justices N Kirubakaran and SS Sundar, which heard the matter as per the orders of the Supreme Court, warned if any controversial video violating its condition was found uploaded using the app, it would be considered a contempt of court.
Amicus Arvind Datar says cannot have a system where something which is statutorily permissible becomes judicially impermissible. Banning is not the solution. Rights of legitimate users must be protected. @tiktok_us #TikTokban #tiktokbanindia #TikTok
— Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 24, 2019
The video-centric social media app had faced significant backlash, including allegations of quality control, wherein multiple reports surfaced with questions of how abusive or pornographic a general section of TikTok’s content was. The app's addictiveness and cyberbullying were additional reasons that contributed to its deletion.
But after the Madras High Court vacated its earlier order, Indians, who are TikTok's 1/3rd global audience (with over 300 million downloads) had an obvious reason to celebrate.
Longtime users and loyal fans of the app came out in huge numbers on Twitter and cheered the court's order by trending #TimeToTikTok on the microblogging site.
TikTok has been my most loved app of all time! It makes us smile even in the hardest of times, loved the same the same but we have to be in touch #TimeToTikTok— चौकीदार garima chaurasi (@anuskathakur74) April 25, 2019
#TimeToTikTok— sweet03 (@funkyy03) April 25, 2019
Me really happy to say that @TikTokIndia is back! A big thanks to all the creators for their biggest support. Such an lovely news this morning guys
After Madras HC LIfted Ban user reaction would be like this #TimeToTikTok pic.twitter.com/qfbzIvN5DM— Karan Yadav (100% follow back) (@Karan8617) April 25, 2019
I am sooo glad that tik tok is here again, now I can make videos again #TimeToTikTok— Garima Arora (@ModelGarima) April 25, 2019
no app can replace tiktok. i'm very happy hear that @TikTokIndia is back.#TimeToTikTok— Royal Girl (@BHUMI_TRIVEDI1) April 25, 2019
Just look dude TikTok introduces us to new people and help us being entertained and love each other irrespective of caste creed and colour #TimeToTikTok— प्रलय (@its_prlay) April 25, 2019
Tik Tok is back!— MS (@itsm_11) April 25, 2019
I have seen my grand ma spending hours being online and watching! She has never been happy that much #TimeToTikTok
Them Tik Tok actors when they heard that it is #TimeToTikTok again as the ban has been lifted... pic.twitter.com/gdLzGCGNLK— Rashi Kakkar (@rashi_kakkar) April 25, 2019
Hyeee yippi guys it's time to celebrate the movements on tik tok.— aporva misra (@BebsPatiyala) April 25, 2019
Tik tok is a great platform to show ur talent.
Ab tyar ho jao bhamal dikane ke lia #timetotiktok
EVERY DIFFERENT— उड़ान (@its_udaan) April 25, 2019
LEVELS OF YOUR LIFE
REQUIRED ANOTHER LATEST
VERSION OF YoU
GOT IT.#TimeToTikTok
There were memes too, of course.
Madras high court playing with our emotions like a pro.#TikTokban #TikTok pic.twitter.com/TKqouXTclO— Sayan (@Tweets_by_Sayan) April 24, 2019
Madras High Court lifts ban on #TikTok— Sanya (@sanyataneja14) April 24, 2019
Meanwhile TikTok users and Fans be like 😂 : pic.twitter.com/iZQicHaWjh
Happy Avengers Day...Yup TikTok still going strong in India 😂👍 #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/KGue9OKCM8— Muhammad A (@aamir2727) April 24, 2019
#MadrasHighCourt lifts ban on #TikTok— Chowkidar Megha ⏳ (@iammegha12) April 24, 2019
TikTok lovers are like👇👇 pic.twitter.com/WQzqCNr7SW
Madras High Court lifts ban on TikTok video app.#TikTok users be like: pic.twitter.com/hSYMNRpQ7K— Rofl Jashoda (@Rofl_Jashoda) April 24, 2019
