TikTok Has Been Fatshaming its Users, And Now it's Deleting Bikini Videos of Women

Grammy winner Lizzo has accused TikTok of allegedly pulling down videos of her in a bikini and bodyshaming. However, this is definitely not the first time the platform has been called out for bodyshaming.

The 31-year-old singer had posted a video of her lip syncing to a cover of “Tonight You Belong to Me” by Erin McMillen. She'd done a video in her bathing suit, which was eventually deleted by the TikTok.

Soon after, Lizzo posted another video where she said that she had been keeping an eye on the videos that TikTok had been deleting and it points to an alarming trend - turns out, the platform had removed all her bikini videos, although videos of other women in bathing suits were still intact.

She alleged that TikTok was doing so because of her curves and accuses them of fat-shaming her.



This is not the first time. In December of 2019, TikTok admitted that they had been deleting videos of people with disabilities, autism, Down Syndrome, including videos by overweight creators. According to TikTok, they had been doing so in order to protect these people from cyberbullying. TikTok also went so far as to call them vulnerable.

NetzPolitik, the German site which exposed TikTok, also spoke about how other TikTok creators who were also overweight had been censored. Now here's the thing - not adhering to conventional beauty standards, that dictate that women should be a certain size, does not make one vulnerable. If people like Lizzo are comfortable being the way they are, why should TikTok have a problem?