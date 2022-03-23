TikTok Influencer Suffers Heart Attack on Camera While Making Dance Video

Heart attack is a serious medical emergency which is believed to have become rampant lately. Although no one wants to ever experience it, there still remains a sense of curiosity on what happens when one suffers a heart attack.

Recently, singer and songwriter Conor Matthews suffered a heart attack while he was dancing for a TikTok video. And apparently, that moment was captured in the video and was later shared by Conor on the internet, LADBible reported.

In the video, Conor, who is in his late 20s, can be seen dancing to the song ‘The Dance’ outdoors in front of his car. He continues to groove before stumbling at the end of the video. At a point, he is seen keeping his hands on the chest which he later learnt was a heart attack.

Through the text in the video, Conor wrote that “This is the TikTok I was making when I had a heart attack.” He further shared that he had not danced to his music for some time and that he should have paid heed to the palpitations in the beginning.

Advertisement

Reportedly, as TikTok users got to know that Conor experienced a heart attack, they asked him to share the clip with them. “Really did put my whole heart into it though,” Conor captioned the video.

The clip soon went viral and amassed more than one million views on TikTok. Meanwhile, Conor’s followers were taken aback by the incident and expressed their shock in the comment section. “Bro checked his pulse like he coded,” said one user. Responding to him, Conor wrote that it “It’s a shocking feeling when your heart decides to do its own thing for once.”

While replying to another user who enquired about the cause of the heart attack, Conor wrote that it was “something called Supraventricular tachycardia”. He added that the doctors did not know what triggered the condition for him.

Now, Conor is said to be recuperating and even made another TikTok video where is seen singing in high spirits.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.