In spite of the many shortcomings of TikTok, it can be a lifesaver at times. Take the case of 25-year old Alex Griswold who owes his life to the social networking service, and some well-meaning followers. After a potentially cancerous mole appeared for a split second in one of his TikTok videos, two of his followers advised him to have it removed, which turned out to be a life-saving suggestion.

Alex, who lives in New York, posted a video collection of his married life in 2019 that included the mole in one of the segments where his wife rubs his shirtless back, according to a report in the New York Post. Two users asked him to consult a doctor because the mole was very likely to lead to skin cancer.

For a week, the TikToker ignored the advice and went about his business as usual. Then terrifying accounts of the followers’ encounters with similar-looking moles moved him. Alex said that the constant DMs of the two followers stood out because he was not receiving a lot of other DMs. He was told by the doctor after the mole was removed that the treatment did save his life. “Whoever told you probably saved your life", the doctor said.

However, it was only a matter of time until another mole surfaced during a routine examination, which he got removed as well. Alex also uploaded a video on his YouTube channel explaining how TikTok saved his life.

Alex now has six-monthly checkups, which he intends to keep up for the rest of his life. He has also started to pay more attention to his skin and overall wellbeing. Since the incident, he has been creating videos to educate his fans about the need for skin checks.

