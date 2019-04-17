SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

TikTok is No Longer Available on App Stores, Twitter Comes up With Memes and Mockery

TikTok, an app for creating and sharing short videos, is officially gone from Android's Google Play and Apple's App Store.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 17, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
TikTok is No Longer Available on App Stores, Twitter Comes up With Memes and Mockery
TikTok, an app for creating and sharing short videos, is officially gone from Android's Google Play and Apple's App Store.
Loading...
TikTok, an app for creating and sharing short videos, is officially gone from Android's Google Play and iOS' App Store.

This comes after Madras High Court issued a directive to the Government of India to ban downloads of the app in India. Responding to the orders, India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) asked Apple and Google to disable the downloads of the TikTok app from the App Store and the Play Store respectively.

The video-centric social media app has faced significant backlash, including allegations of quality control, wherein multiple reports surfaced with questions of how abusive or pornographic a general section of TikTok’s content was. The app's addictiveness and cyberbullying were additional reasons that contributed to its deletion.

A quick search on Android and iOS devices shows that the app has, in fact, vanished from the app stores. Although it's worth noting, that the app can still be used by the users who already have it downloaded on their phones.





TikTok, which has been a subject of ridicule for its content quality for quite a while, had netizens celebrating, who mocked the app and took jibes at its content creators after the news of its ban broke on the Internet.

















































However, there were many who backed the app and wondered if the move was against freedom of speech and expression.









The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on April 3 had passed an order directing the government to prohibit downloading of TikTok in the country. The matter was then taken to the Supreme Court, which refused to stay the order on the grounds that the matter was still sub-judice and that it would hear the matter on 22 April.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram