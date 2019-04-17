TikTok is No Longer Available on App Stores, Twitter Comes up With Memes and Mockery
TikTok, an app for creating and sharing short videos, is officially gone from Android's Google Play and Apple's App Store.
This comes after Madras High Court issued a directive to the Government of India to ban downloads of the app in India. Responding to the orders, India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) asked Apple and Google to disable the downloads of the TikTok app from the App Store and the Play Store respectively.
The video-centric social media app has faced significant backlash, including allegations of quality control, wherein multiple reports surfaced with questions of how abusive or pornographic a general section of TikTok’s content was. The app's addictiveness and cyberbullying were additional reasons that contributed to its deletion.
A quick search on Android and iOS devices shows that the app has, in fact, vanished from the app stores. Although it's worth noting, that the app can still be used by the users who already have it downloaded on their phones.
TikTok, which has been a subject of ridicule for its content quality for quite a while, had netizens celebrating, who mocked the app and took jibes at its content creators after the news of its ban broke on the Internet.
Tik tok users be like #TikTokban pic.twitter.com/0Iy0jt5wJV
— Wasim Khan (@WasimKh71243016) April 16, 2019
#TikTokban Tik Tok is not available on Play Store What happened pic.twitter.com/xORTMLkIw2 — Nishant (@voiceofnishant) April 16, 2019
Me when I can't find TikTok in Play store and App store 😂#TikTokban #tiktokindia pic.twitter.com/BHZXznVmRt
— Ashoke Purohit (@Sarcashok) April 16, 2019
Meanwhile #TikTok users#TikTokban pic.twitter.com/4GvpxbKCit — ✈️Rahul | राहुल (@RahulMishra5597) April 16, 2019
Today, we lost a very important subject in meme making history.
That is tik tok. #TikTokban
— B E A C H (@diplomatic_bae) April 16, 2019
#TikTokban Me to GOVT-: "--- pic.twitter.com/WUbR3i0Qb8 — Rithik D Blaster (Yadav) (@Rithikdb5) April 16, 2019
After ban of tiktok
Twitter user be like -#TikTokban pic.twitter.com/tkCd2Ze1z5
— H E N I L (@shah_h3nil) April 16, 2019
The actual leaked picture of #TikTok users after the #TikTokban: pic.twitter.com/yvxi19YkEH — BITCH_AARI (@who_is_pc) April 16, 2019
#TikTokban
Finally TikTok is going to ban pic.twitter.com/tGspxCmtr6
— Naval (@Naval07683036) April 16, 2019
2 minutes of Silence for the tiktok users who mentioned Actors in their Bio #TikTokban pic.twitter.com/XS9ILwfuUq — Shiva mani (@shivaa_mani) April 16, 2019
Reaction of every Tik Tok user #TikTokban pic.twitter.com/UrfcCxjkJj
— Pankaj jatrara (@JatraraPankaj) April 16, 2019
Tiktok users to govt #TikTokban pic.twitter.com/HIYJ7OCDnp — Thanos (@Woh_ladka) April 16, 2019
Rest In Peace Tik Tok!!
Best News!
Was responsible for Youth's mental health deterioration. #TikTokban
— Tanisha Gupta (@OfficeOfTanisha) April 16, 2019
After officially #TikTokban in India Vigo video & Like app:- pic.twitter.com/Kj3atfmj5Y — Ã✞Øʍɨȼ (@Atomic404) April 16, 2019
#tiktokban
*After realising tiktok is going to be banned in India*
Me: pic.twitter.com/inQEXgKSOV
— not a mystery anymore! (@youhtweets10) April 16, 2019
Me when I can't find TikTok in Play store and App store #TikTokban #tiktokindia
However, there were many who backed the app and wondered if the move was against freedom of speech and expression.
Stongly Condemn banning Tiktok by indian courts claiming it "Inappropriate for children" Its against freedom of speech and expression. It's unconstitutional and bad in law.#TikTok #Tiktokban #Tiktokindia — Mangleshwar Singh (@Mangleshwar_S) April 16, 2019
Our view is quite simple — app ban’s are disproportionate and should not become the new norm. Many of the harms caused by Apps need to be individually studied and addressed by a mix of policy and regulatory responses. This is not about Tik Tok but the choice and freedom of users.— Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) (@internetfreedom) April 17, 2019
The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on April 3 had passed an order directing the government to prohibit downloading of TikTok in the country. The matter was then taken to the Supreme Court, which refused to stay the order on the grounds that the matter was still sub-judice and that it would hear the matter on 22 April.
