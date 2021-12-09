TikTok Made Me Buy It: How Beauty Influencers are Boosting Sales on Amazon

Admit it… you’ve already bought a product after seeing it in a video on social media. Don’t worry, you’re far from being the only one. Influencers really do know how to do their job, it seems. Now, a study has found increased sales of certain products on Amazon after going viral on TikTok, making the social network a powerful marketing tool for brands. According to the study, conducted by Ines Durand at Similarweb, nine out of ten products analyzed in select Amazon subcategories showed a relationship between TikTok viral exposure and Amazon revenue, which increased by more than 85.3%, on average, from one month to the next. But while this beneficial effect is visible, it’s not necessarily sustainable. According to the study findings, sales of these products return to normal two months after their TikTok success.

Many products have become viral hits on TikTok, from CeraVe SA Cleanser to The Ordinary’s AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution and Revlon’s One Step hair-drying styling brush. Such products have brought increased revenue to brands. Analyzing revenue from these products, which are widely reviewed on TikTok, between September 2020 and August 2021, the study showed an average growth of 112% for Revlon, 61% for The Ordinary and 37% for CeraVe. L’Oreal Paris managed to achieve more than 400% growth on average with its Infallible Fresh Wear Powder foundation, released in December 2020.

The numbers do the talking

According to Similarweb analytics, the original video was viewed by seven million users in February 2021, launching a chain reaction of videos. Dates that coincide with revenue growth of over 1,238% between January and February 2021. While revenue for the foundation reached $20,300 last January, it jumped to $272,200 the following month, far exceeding the +2.6% month-on-month category growth rate for the period.

The #Beauty hashtag has almost 71 billion views on TikTok. The hashtag #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt, bringing together products promoted by users, has more than seven billion views. The #BestAmazonFinds hashtag has been used more than 45.7 million times.

Similarweb’s study highlights TikTok’s significant power of influence compared to Instagram. The Chinese social network achieves a better engagement rate, four times higher than Meta’s social network, at 17.5% compared to just 4.2%.

Targeted marketing thanks to viral videos

Brands have every interest in developing their presence on TikTok. With a particularly high engagement rate, and a growth in the number of active users on the social network, TikTok is a hive of marketing opportunity for brands.

That’s something that the shaving cream brand EOS has clearly understood. After a video of the user Carly Joy went viral on TikTok, the brand chose to surf on this free publicity. After around 10 million views, the brand launched a limited-edition version of the product presented by Carly Joy, using her own technique.

The study reports month-on-month revenue growth of over 171% for EOS shaving cream in March 2021, from $54,100 to $146,800. The expected growth in this product category was, however, estimated at +30%. The TikTok effect is therefore highly effective, and the status of influencers is underscored. Hence, the importance of the recent bad buzz around the Chanel advent calendar.

Some are already capitalizing on their popularity by adding links to mentioned products in their biography — a way to earn commission on sales.

