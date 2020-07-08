TikTok Mom's Groovy 'Karen Dance' is Going Viral for Calling Out Entitled Behaviour

A TikTok user has gone viral for coming up with a viral "Karen dance" in a critique to entitled behavior by privileged white women in the United States.

the woman, who goes by the name Tennessee Tonya on TikTok, usually posted videos and content about parenting tips. The recent Black Lives Matters movement in the US as well as across the world led to several debates about white privilege and racism. In wake of such debates, Tonya who is herself a mom, took to the video-sharing app TikTok and shared a video of a dance routine that she termed "The Karen".

The dance went on to symbolize behaviors that have become synonymous with the collective idea of "Karen" - a white supremacist, racist woman who is often blinded by her privilege and entitlement to the point of being unable to identify her own racism.

The dance has been going viral in the wake of several incidents when white women in the US called the cops on people of colour or immigrants based on racial profiling and prejudice.

Recently, a woman was dubbed 'Karen' after she vandalised a face mask display in a store. Yet another woman who was dubbed Karen went viral for spiting on health workers.