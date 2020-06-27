TikTok, PUBG App Downloads Take a Dip in India Amid Cross-border Tension With China

The India-China standoff has resulted in a loss to a number of Chinese mobile apps, including TikTok and PUBG Mobile.

The fall has been noticed ever since India and China got involved in a cross-border tension across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), resulting in 20 casualties on our side.







According to the data provided by Sensor Tower, while 12,200,000 users downloaded PUBG mobile app in May 2020, it has fallen down to 6,600,000 from June 1 to 22.

Same goes with TikTok, Likee, Helo and Bigo Live. While TikTok saw a fall of 5% from April to May, it has further increased to a 38% dip from May to June 22.







In fact, with a fear of losing Indian audiences, a number of brands have stopped advertising on these Chinese mobile apps.

However, the brands and experts expect that the downfall will see an increase after the cross-border tension will ease again.







Quoting Santosh Pai, Partner at Link Legal, MoneyControl writes, "For now, downloading Chinese apps may seem like a grave thing to do but remember that public sentiment is fickle. Social media addiction is like cocaine. You may give it up in anger but then the itch comes back."







The call of boycotting Chinese apps and items has been in demand ever since the two countries involved in an ugly fight.

Ladakhi educationalist Sonam Wangchuk also requested people to give a strong boycott call against Chinese goods.

