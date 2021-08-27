TikTok Removes Viral Milk Crate Challenge Videos as Participants Risk Serious Injuries

Social media and its ever-evolving and sometimes baffling trends always manage to get users to participate. The latest trend that has taken over TikTok is the Milk Crate Challenge. Participants of milk crate challenge have to perform a stunt climbing up empty milk crates stacked on top of each other in a staircase-like arrangement. The light-weight crates form an unstable foundation, and participants have to showcase their balancing skills as they climb up the crates and then descend. TikTok users have been filming their attempts on social media. However, the uniqueness of the challenge is also its most fatal quality that can seriously affect those participating.

With more number of crates into play, the milk crate trend often leads to the weak structure’s collapse, resulting in some serious bone-shattering falls. Medical professionals have repeatedly warned against this social media trend as it can seriously injure people. And now ,TikTok has also decided to remove content from its platform that “glorifies” the risky stunt. In a statement to Fast Company, TikTok said that it “prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content. We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off.”

The challenge has inspired a memefest on social media including Twitter where viewers have shared how the trend is hilarious. But not many are considering what happens when a few seconds of laughter gets over and the participant ends up with serious injuries.

Speaking to Washington Post, Shawn Anthony, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, said that his colleagues from across the United States are reporting on online forums that they have seen participants of the milk crate challenge with a variety of injuries, including shoulder dislocations and rotator-cuff tears, ACL and meniscus tears, broken wrists and even spinal-cord injuries.A new set of memes on Twitter is showcasing how participants of the latest TikTok challenge may end up in hospital while chiropractors and physiotherapists may have an increase in number of patients.

