TikTok Star Andrew Tate Has Set Off Alarms Across Internet With His Wild Misogyny

TikTok’s newest star, kickboxer Andrew Tate, has also earned his position as the newest face of misogyny on the Internet. The White Ribbon Charity has called Tate’s comments “extremely misogynistic” and said that they could have serious long-term effects on a young audience, as per a report by London Evening Standard. The charity called for the videos of Tate to be removed from TikTok; he was already once banned from Twitter.

Tate became (in)famous ever since his stint on reality show Big Brother UK in 2016, from where he was removed after videos emerged of him hitting a woman with a belt and also verbally abusing her. He had claimed that the act was consensual. That was, unfortunately, only the beginning.

Tate has repeatedly made misogynistic, homophobic and other harmful comments. Starting from suggesting that women should “bear responsibility” for being raped, calling them “man’s property” to claiming depression isn’t real, Tate has said it all.

He runs an online learning platform called Hustler’s University, where he charges people in return for purportedly teaching them how to get rich. Recently, the outrage against Tate has been mounting and now, people are calling for social media platforms to act against him.

It’s worth school staff being aware of the name Andrew Tate at the start of the new school year. With 11 Billion views on TikTok he is spouting dangerous misogynistic and homophobic abuse daily & some of his views are from boys as young as 13. — Kirsty Nicole (@TeacherBusy) August 9, 2022

For any men who listen to Andrew Tate, remember this: Women modify their WHOLE lives to account for male behaviour. From not walking at night, work choices, social interactions to online behaviour, women make adjustments because a man, at some point, has given them a reason to. — Tarang / तरंग (@tarang_chawla) August 10, 2022

the meme-ification of Andrew Tate annoys me bc hes such a genuinely disgusting person grooming a bunch of young boys on the internet into agreeing with his gross takes https://t.co/7TiA8Md6TJ — maze ✩ (@m0sstrx) August 10, 2022

The Guardian reported that thousands of Tate’s Hustlers University subscribers have attempted to flood TikTok with videos of him in order to manipulate the algorithm into boosting his popularity.

