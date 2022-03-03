TikTok Star Arrested by FBI after Shoes in Video Spotted During Armed Robberies

Tik Tok videos are generally made for the entertainment of its viewers but for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the US, they became key evidence to unlock a case of theft. According to a recent report, Federal agents investigating a string of armed robberies across Detroit caught a key lead in the case after they connected the shoes worn by a popular TikTok user in his viral videos to each crime.

The Detroit News reported that 22-year-old TikToker Chozen Terrell-Hannah posts videos of himself dancing on the social media platform wearing his “stick-up shoes”. With the help of Chozen’s shoes, the FBI was able to follow the suspect and arrest him. The report mentions that investigators were aided by over a dozen videos posted on Chozen’s TikTok account which goes by the name ChozenWrld. In one of his dancing videos, the African-American creator was dancing in a pair of white Nikes with red spots which proved to be especially helpful to the investigators as they were able to connect them directly to the scene of the crime, the report said.

Advertisement

The report mentioned that Chozen is charged with robbery “affecting interstate commerce and possessing a firearm during a violent crime.” These charges could result in a prison sentence of more than 20 years for Chozen.

The first of four armed robberies was reported on December 1 last year. The Detroit News reported that all four crimes were executed similarly. The first robbery took place at a commerce township 7-Eleven, with the suspect carrying a handgun. This was followed by similar crimes that occurred on January 13, 26, and February 1, with witnesses describing the same outfit each time. In the last robbery that took place, the robber was described as a man wearing the same clothing as the earlier robberies, but investigators noticed pink or red hair emerging from the black ski mask. In one of Chozen’s TikTok videos, he had a similar hair colour which further confirmed their suspicion. The shoes worn by Chozen in one of the TikTok videos were also described in the four robberies that took place in the area.

A popular #TikToker Chozen Terrell-Hannah with a distinctive hairstyle has been nabbed by the FBI after they allege he committed a string of armed robberies. pic.twitter.com/igJmTAUI2A— Blac Goss (@Blacgoss) March 2, 2022

On Wednesday, FBI agents raided Chozen’s house and found items that were believed to be from the four robberies he allegedly carried out.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.