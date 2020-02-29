TikTok Star Loren Gray Rolling Her Eyes in Taylor Swift's 'The Man' Is a Mood

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift released her fourth single off Lover album, The Man’s music video on February 27. For her latest video that Swift not only starred in but also directed, she enlisted some popular talent from TikTok to fill cameo parts.

Some of the extraordinary faces to feature in The Man are Loren Gray (39.7 million followers), Dominic Toliver (8.8 million followers) and Jayden Bartels (7.9 million followers).

Loren Gray, who currently is the most-followed person on TikTok, has delivered a mind blowing eye-roll in Swift's music video and has yet again, caught all the marvelous attention.

Gray, who has over 39.7 million followers on TikTok, plays a ball girl who gazes on in dismay at The Man (played by Taylor Swift). Yes, Swift is ‘The Man’ in her video!

In the video, Swift’s character, a tennis player, is seen being snappy after the umpire (played by Swift's father, Scott) rules out an appeal which is not in Swift’s favor. Towards the conclusion of the song, Gray rolls her eyes as ‘The Man’ tips a bagful of tennis balls in anger.

The iconic eye-roll rocked by Gray is taking the internet by a storm, causing netizens to drop comments, reactions and memes.

Gray took to Twitter to share her experience on working with Swift a few hours after the video’s release.

taylor has been my ROLE MODEL pretty much as long as i can remember and i’m at a loss for words. i’m so grateful to have gotten to know her. thank you to taylor for having me be a part of this video. and thank you for sharing your heart with the world. this meant so much to me. — loren gray (@iamlorengray) February 27, 2020

i think we can all agree that @iamlorengray‘s eye roll in the man music video pic.twitter.com/WaURxNYNMq — Hayden (@tayslondonboy) February 27, 2020

Soon after, the songstress replied in the comments section appreciating Gray.

This post I appreciate you saying this so much. I had the best time hanging out & talking on the tennis court with you! Pennsylvania girls represent Gonna be cheering you on for everything you do! — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 27, 2020

Following the video's debut, Swift showed appreciation for all three TikTokers on Instagram and Twitter with a gratitude note.

This post I appreciate you saying this so much. I had the best time hanging out & talking on the tennis court with you! Pennsylvania girls represent Gonna be cheering you on for everything you do! — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 27, 2020

Gray has earlier featured HRVY's 2017 video Personal, which proved to be a significantly notable venture for her.





