1-min read

TikTok Star Puts on Modi Mask While Walking Next to Arvind Kejriwal in Rally and We're Very Confused

For a brief moment, he appears next to Kejriwal and he suddenly dons a mask with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face on it.

Raka Mukherjee | @RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 27, 2020, 5:16 PM IST
TikTok Star Puts on Modi Mask While Walking Next to Arvind Kejriwal in Rally and We're Very Confused
Image credit: Screengrab of TikTok video.

The Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 may be the first state elections which have been fought on social media, quite literally.

With a millennial connect, AAP, Congress and BJP have been contesting against each other not only via the medium of public speech and rallies, but also via memes and banter. Whether it be the 'Art' and 'Artist' meme, or Twitter banter over each other's tweets-- the political game has been taken to social media and well, turned politicians into 'Baazigar'.

And now, the political war has reached TikTok as well.

A video posted by popular TikTok creator Akash Sagar(@akash.sagar) has gone viral on Twitter, for featuring Kejriwal in person, and for its bizarre content.

In the video, Sagar can be seen walking at a rally for AAP Chief, Arvind Kejriwal. For a brief moment, he appears next to Kejriwal and he suddenly dons a mask with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face on it. Kejriwal can be seen smiling in response to the stunt.

He ends the stunt by putting on an 'Indian joker face', which essentially is a mockery or 'trolled' expression popularized by TikTok user rizxtar. Sagar has earlier posted content mocking protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The question however remains-- was his stunt at the Kejriwal rally just to troll the CM or a cheap publicity stunt for his own channel? Some on Twitter argued that it was indeed trolling.

Well, let's just say we are very confused, Sagar.

