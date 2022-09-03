TikTok Star Tanya Pardazi Dies Tragically After Opening Parachute Too Late While Skydiving

TikTok influencer Tanya Pardazi has passed away in a skydiving accident at the age of 21. During her first solo skydiving course, she opened her parachute too late. She was skydiving in Ontario, Canada, on August 27, when the mishap led to her tragic demise. She was pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital. As per Skydive Toronto’s statement, Pardazi opened the main parachute at an altitude that was too low, which did not allow for the reserve parachute to inflate.

Skydive Toronto is working with South Simcoe Police on an investigation into the accident. They also said that Pardazi was a welcome addition to the skydiving community, and that she would be missed among her new friends and fellow jumpers there. They added that they have been “profoundly affected” by her demise as their student training program has been refined for over 50 years.

Forever part of our team and in our hearts, Tanya Pardazi was one in a million pic.twitter.com/roisnXWcjI — UTSC Cheerleading (@UTSC_cheer) August 30, 2022

Pardazi was a Miss Canada beauty pageant semi finalist in 2017 and was studying Philosophy at the University of Toronto. Her social media posts are being flooded by people wishing her a peaceful rest.

In a similar freak accident last year, a 23-year-old social media influencer from China died after falling from a 160-foot crane, reported The Sun. The influencer named Xiao Qiumei was recording a video for social media when this accident happened. The visuals of the accident’s video show her speaking to the camera in what appeared to be a crane cabin when she fell.

Qiumei could be seen dancing for the camera before the visuals suddenly switched to the image of equipment flying past the lens. She was a well-known face on the Chinese version of TikTok -Duoyin — where she posted videos of daily and professional life for her followers. Confirming the death of Qiumei, her family said that she fell because of a misstep. However, they denied that she was recording a video at the time of the incident. They said that Qiumei worked as a crane operator but she was a thorough professional and kept her phone inside her bag during work hours. The 23-year-old was a mother to two young children.

