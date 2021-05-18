TikTok Star Zach King Hilariously Shows How Museum Art will be Displayed in Covid-19 Times

While few parts of the world are slowly inching back to some sort of normalcy, others are still facing the raging COVID-19 pandemic. Wearing masks, sanitisation and social distancing have become the new norm. TikTok star and internet personality Zach King has once again amused netizens with a new creative offering that shows how museums would be amid the ongoing pandemic. The 31-year-old has a cult following on social media circuits and was recently confirmed for having the highest number of followers on TikTok. King has over 58.2 million on the platform alone.

King’s new video clip shows how the work of famous artists would be displayed at museums this year. The 24-second clip shared on his official Twitter account shows him donning the role of a museum personnel. “Alright everybody, the museum is going Covid compliant. You need to wear masks at all times,” he can be heard saying in the 24-second video as he doles out face masks to all the characters of the famous paintings displayed on the wall. “Here van Gogh,” he adds while giving a mask to the Dutch painter. The video clip finally ends with King moving on to “The Last Supper” setting and saying, “Guy’s come on there’s no indoor dining” (social distancing) as the characters in the painting start moving out. It ends with King saying, “Judas I’m watching you”.

Watch the hilarious clip here:

The funny clip garnered over 1.6 million views in no time on the microblogging site. Amused by the video netizens flocked the comments section to express their reactions.

Appreciating King’s new video, “absolutely love this type of content,” wrote one user.

Another user posted a few images of other famous paintings donning face masks, and replied with “same here.”

A third remarked that the paintings “look so real.”

Another shared Vincent van Gogh’s self-portrait with a mask hanging on the ear.

“Incredible as always,” wrote another user.

