TikTok Stars Bid Farewell and Ask Fans to Follow Them on Instagram and YouTube

With a wide ranging ban called by the Government of India, TikTok and 58 other apps were removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store on Monday night. Although it does not affect the users who already have the app installed, several popular TikTok users have created their last videos on the platform and bid adieu to the app.

Several users including transition artists, family accounts, child artists, and youth handles also asked followers to keep in touch via their other social media handles.

Tiktok influencers are now looking forward to creating their niche on other platforms and have already started sharing their TikTok videos on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Here are a few TikTok stars who were seen to have shifted to other sites.

Jamie Lever

Stand up artist and daughter of Johny Lever, Jamie was very popular on TikTok. She had over 21.6 million likes when yesterday she posted a video with the caption asking everyone to follow her Instagram handle.

Ammy Virk

The Punjabi singer had over 3 million followers on the site. In a video, he asked fans to not worry or be depressed regarding the news.

Gurnam Bhullar

Another popular Punjabi singer also had a tete-a-tete with fans.





Harpreet SDC



A popular TikTok influencer, Harpreet shifted bases to YouTube and asked fans to follow him there.