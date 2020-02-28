TikTok Star's Video of Stunt Underneath a Frozen Lake is Freaking Everyone Out

TikTok influencer Jason Clark’s eyeballs almost froze in ice cold water while creating a video for the portal.

Seeing the clip, which he shared on social media, it seems Clark as a part of his stunt tried to swim underneath the frozen lake as a part of a stunt for his followers.

He captioned it, “Never been this close to dying. This is hard for me to watch”. The video has garnered over 22 million views and more than 3 million likes.

The experience certainly did not seem to go well as Jason claims that his eyeballs almost froze. Sharing his ordeal in an Instagram post, he said, “I didn’t think my eyeballs would freeze so quick”. He asserts in the caption that there was a point where he thought he would not make it. However he eventually did make it.

In a part of the caption he stated, “I don’t know what made me turn around one last time. I was so short on breath I couldn’t really see anymore. I had accepted that was it and I wasn’t going to make it. I swung my hand at what I though was just a lighter spot of ice and my hand came through. I then got a ton of energy to stand up”.

Even though he had a terrible experience, he performed the stunt once again with some precautions and called it a better attempt in another post on TikTok.