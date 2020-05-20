TikTok Suspends Faizal Siddiqui's Account for 'Glorifying' Violence Against Women

In light of the recent controversy which erupted on social media early this week over TikTok creator Faizal Siddiqui's month-old video, TikTok has suspended Siddiqui's account.





Faizal, who had over 13 million followers on the video sharing application, had posted a clip in which he was seen throwing a liquid on a girl’s face for betraying him. Later, the girl is seen in the clip with grotesque make-up, suggesting a disfigured face.

Before throwing the liquid onto the girl’s face, he mouths the dialogue: “Tumhe usne chhorr diya jiske liye tumne mujhe chhorra tha (The guy you left me for, has left you)?

The video received a lot of criticism for glorifying acid attack, and earlier on Tuesday, acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal took to Instagram, where she shared the video and lashed out at Faizal. She also thanked the National Commission for Women for cognizance of the video.

TikTok taking cognizance of the situation, has taken down the video and suspended the account.

"Keeping people on TikTok safe is a top priority and we make it clear in our Term of Service and Community Guidelines that clearly outlines what is not acceptable on our platform. As per the policy, we do not allow content that risks safety of others, promotes physical harm or glorifies violence against women. The behaviour in question violates our guidelines and we have taken down content, suspended the account, and are working with law enforcement agencies as appropriate," said a TikTok spokesperson.



