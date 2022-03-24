TikTok User Arrested for Allegedly Aiding Missile Attack on Ukrainian Mall. Details Here

At least eight people were killed at a shopping mall on the north-western outskirts of Kyiv after it came under attack from Russian forces on Sunday. A Ukrainian man has been arrested in connection with the blast. According to the Security Service of Ukraine, this Tiktoker shared on the Internet the location of the Ukraine military.

The Security Service added that due to this, the troops were subjected to a missile strike by Russian forces. According to the Security Service, intentionally or unintentionally, this Tiktoker helped the enemy in their attack. The Security Service has said that an investigation will be carried out to understand everything better.

A video in which the tiktoker identifies himself as Artemev Pavel Alexandrovich, a resident of Kyiv, has been shared by the security service. He had shared a video showing the movement of Ukrainian military equipment near the shopping mall. Artemev has urged people to not put stuff out on Tiktok.

Ukraine officials have also warned citizens against sharing footage of the Ukraine military movement on social media platforms. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko also stepped forward and requested citizens to not share footage of military movement, checkpoints and strategic objects.

Russia’s defence ministry has also issued their clarification over the destruction in this mall. According to Russia’s defence ministry, a non-functioning mall has been targeted. The Defence Ministry has said that the mall was targeted because it was being used as a storehouse for ammunition and rockets by Ukrainian forces. Till now, no clarification has been there whether the shopping mall was being used as an ammunition storehouse by Ukrainian forces or not.

According to the Kyiv locals, the area around the shopping mall where destruction took place was being used by Ukrainian forces as a base. It was due to the area’s proximity to neighbouring town Irpin. Russian forces are stationed at Irpin.

