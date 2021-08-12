Tiktok User Claims Aliens Will Declare Interstellar War Against Earth

A TikTok user recently claimed that Aliens would land on Earth during the Preseid meteor shower on August 11. He also asserted that he has travelled to 2021 from the year 2714.

The man has posted a message on TikTok stating that an intergalactic war (warfare between combatants from different planetary system) is going to happen and the aliens’ landing will be the first stage of the war. The TikTok user account named “aesthetictimewarper” says the seizure will come as the Earth passes through the heaviest part of the Perseids. In another post, the TikTok user claimed that this mysterious war will begin in the year 2025.

In his TikTok post the man wrote, “Yes, I am a real time traveller from the year 2714. Something amazing will happen on August 11, 2021.”

“There will be a very large meteor shower that lasts for two weeks, it will be seen in the northern hemisphere, one of the meteors will seem different than all the others, that is because it is a ship landing on Earth, starting preparations for the first Nozick War”, he further said.

Moreover, in his other posts, the TikToker has mentioned that Atlantis will be found in the year 2022, aliens will invade the world’s governments in 2023, and the colonisation on Mars planet will begin in 2028.

As the post went viral, one TikTok user commented on the post saying, “Nothing he said has come true. Tell us something legit." Whereas, another user commented, “How about this guy showing us what he looks like?"

