TikTok User Explains How To ‘Look Loudly’ For Your Lost Child, And it Makes Sense

Losing a child in a busy area is terrifying for any parent. As you try to think straight and figure out what to do next, you experience stress, anxiety, and concern.

However, a mother has a creative strategy to help spot her child in busy situations. She refers to the process as the “looking loudly" technique.

Jes martini, a TikTok user, said that she had missed her son in a crowded supermarket, but was able to find him quickly using the helpful tip.

She explained: “If you’re at an amusement park, zoo, mall, whatever it is, and you look around and your child is no longer with you, what you want to do is start loudly looking for them."

Jes’s first bit of advice is to dress your baby in bright colours when you head to a crowded place so that they stand out. She also recommended photographing the youngster in their whole wardrobe, including shoes, in case they become separated from their parents.

Jes also suggests writing your name and contact info on any visible part of the child’s clothes, such as a tag.

Finally, Jess’s final piece of advice is to begin “loudly looking for your child." She emphasises the need of not “silently looking" but rather shouting a whole description of the youngster repeatedly. “I’m looking for a boy, age 5, brown eyes, Caucasian, red Nike shirt, shorts, black sneakers," for example.

The objective for using this strategy is to ensure that as many individuals as possible search for the child, and in the best-case situation, someone will see the youngster and bring them to you.

In the worst-case situation, if someone is walking out the door with your child, they are far more likely to let them out since they do not want to raise a ruckus because everyone in that location is looking for that child.

The video has been watched over 100,000 times, and many people are appreciative of the advice.

