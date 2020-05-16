TikTok User Faces Severe Online Backlash Over Milk and Cereal 'Prank' in Train amid Pandemic

A TikTok user has been facing backlash on social media for his latest prank where he spilt a crate full of milk and cereal on a New York City subway compartment. The person left the site after the incident without even cleaning the mess he created.

The video, tweeted by New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), shows TikTok user Josh Popkin, known as @fckjoshy on the app, dropping the tub, thus spilling milk and cereal in the compartment and on passengers.

MTA said that essential workers have to clean up the compartment at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A new low: Pulling a prank on essential workers in the middle of a global pandemic. And making essential workers clean up your mess. Despicable," read the post.

Popkin has over 3 million followers on TikTok. After facing the wrath, he has deleted the video from the social media platform where he called the act a prank.

According to NBC News, the now-deleted video had garnered 3.2 million views.

A number of people reacted to the video with many demanding the arrest of Popkin. Here's what they wrote:

Popkin posted apologized on his TikTok, Instagram and YouTube accounts. He called himself an "idiot" and said he really messed up. "I would like to apologise to the MTA, the essential workers, everyone I have affected," he said in the YouTube video.

A number of users on social media suggested that Popkin be arrested, kicked off from TikTok or banned from the MTA.

Some even said he needed to clean the trains as punishment. New York Police Department (NYPD) is looking into the matter, CNN report quoting an NYPD spokeswoman.