TikTok User Gives Her Bedroom the Ultimate 'Friends' Makeover by Recreating Iconic Door

Here's a treat for all the FRIENDS fans who are fans of DIY home decor!

A TikTok user has become an overnight star for giving her bedroom the ultimate FRIENDS makeover. She successfully transformed her bedroom door to that of the famous door from Monica and Chandler Bing's apartment.

In a viral video, the user, Rylee, paints the white door of her bedroom purple to match the colour of the set. She finishes the look by fixing a replica of the iconic yellow frame, which she purchased online, on the door.

An outer view of the door shows, newspaper and picture cut-outs of various FRIENDS posters and characters.

Captioning the video Rylee said, "Rylee captioned the post, 'I DID ITTTT!!! TEHEHEHE if you don’t understand, i am sad."

The video was quick enough to garner over 38,000 likes and inspire all the FRIENDS fans to try the same.