TikTok User Pranks Men with Period Myth, Says 'Women Peel off Skin' after Menstruation

For ages, menstruation has been a taboo topic for everyone including those who go through it every month. The general lack of awareness amongst people when it comes to menstruation is hilarious, but at the same time appalling. Something similar came to light when a TikTok user Dakota Fink successfully pulled off a prank on men. The woman managed to convince several men that it is not only snakes who shed their skin after some time but even women get rid of their skin after their periods.

She posted a video of herself peeling away what appears to be a face mask. In the clip, Dakota looks into the camera with a poker face as she uses her hand to remove ‘her skin’. The hilarious clip which was initially shared on TikTok has gone viral across each and every social media platform. It has garnered more than 2.2 million views on Twitter alone.

The text written on the video read: “Throwback to when men didn’t know we had to peel off layers of our skin after our period." She captioned the clip with a nonchalant, “How did they not know this?". Her post convinced a lot of men. One of the men even commented, “So it’s true…to every girl, woman, and non-binaries that have periods i’m so sorry y’all have to go through soo much.(sic)"

so it’s true… to every girl, woman, and non binaries that have periods i’m so sorry y’all have to go through soo much 😭 pic.twitter.com/f8E93YxNe6— heed¡e (@heyheedie) May 12, 2021

Meanwhile, many women on social media platforms decided to go along with Dakota’s prank and not reveal the truth. Many women wrote some humorous comments. One woman shared that just like every woman doesn’t get her periods at the same age, peeling starts at a different age for everyone as everybody is different. While another user wrote that she has saved the skin she shed after her first period and is planning on giving it to her daughter.

So I must be the only one that boils it into a tea? It helps with my stomach cramping— FLOYD'S FITTED HAT♋ 🇹🇹 🇯🇲 (@elfnboogy) May 12, 2021

Yes it’s true unfortunately— LA Feda (@rhyan_LA_) May 12, 2021

I was peeling a little too much, and my face started to become raw, so I had to stay away from the sun and sleep sitting up because it would sting when I was lying on my pillow for a long time, but I went to my doctor, and they gave me some medicine, and it started to heal fast— 🇯🇲✨Trinimacian Princess👸🏾🇹🇹 (@Liyvhhhh) May 12, 2021

Mestruation is still considered a taboo in many parts of the world, with too many cultural and religious myths surrounding it. This often creates an environment where people are not aware of the facts surrounding it.

