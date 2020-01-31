TikTok User Pretends to be Lab Technician and Makes Video on Coronavirus, Faces Backlash
Image for representation. (Image: AP)
Amid widespread panic regarding the coronavirus outbreak, which has already claimed more than a hundred lives in China, a TikTok user seems to be impersonating a medical professional investigating the coronavirus outbreak in China.
According to a report in Daily Dot, the TikTok user @wright.mitchr even claims to have been infected with the virus, in the videos, one of which shows a red blood-like substance around his nose. The user had posted multiple videos regarding the same.
While the videos have been removed from the user's profile, the report adds that one of the videos posted by @wright.mitchr shows him analysing two blood samples, one from a patient with coronavirus and one without, going on to highlight how the infected blood appears different from a healthy individual.
Daily Dot quotes the person as having said in the video that he is going to get some of the blood from "patient zero" on some paper and show his followers how it "doesn't look right" to him.
Since being posted, the video quickly became viral on TikTok with users criticising the account for stirring up fears.
The Daily Dot also reported that the video gave a TikTok user a panic attack, who reportedly wrote, "It’s putting people like me, with anxiety–really bad anxiety–into a panic mode." She further added, “If he sees this, can you just stop? … You’re scaring the fuck out of people.”
