TikTok User Pretends to be Pregnant to Sneak in Extra Baggage on Plane for Free

As much as it is convenient, air travel comes with some conditions and restrictions on luggage limits as well. While there have been multiple incidents reports about people finishing up their eatables at the airport instead of leaving it behind in case of extra luggage, a recent sneaky travel hack video on the issue is doing rounds on the internet. A TikTok user Ashlin, with username @miniadventures, shared a hack showing how she managed to sneak some extra carry-on luggage on a flight. She posted a video of herself wearing a drawstring bag under her sweatshirt, making it look like a pregnancy belly. With the famous “Nobody’s Gonna Know” audio playing in the background, the text on the clip read that she was on a $44 (Rs 3,275) flight that only allowed her to bring a single backpack.

In the airport bathroom, she made the fake pregnancy belly and proceeded to board a flight with a text on the video that shows “trick worked". In fact, the ingenious trick was so efficient that she was allowed to pre-board the flight due to her ‘pregnancy.’ The follow-up video shows her in an empty plane. Later, she is seen in the plane’s bathroom revealing her bag hidden under the sweatshirt.

Ashlin’s trick has been applauded by the netizens and the original clip racked up more than 13 million views and almost 3 million likes. While most of the fellow TikTok users were impressed with the hack, some wondered how she was able to go through security. As per the LADbible report, she clarified in the comments that she carried the bag in her belly after going through security and hence, was able to successfully implement the trick.

One of the impressed users wrote they will be saving the trick for their next flight, while another called it the most beautiful thing that’d ever seen. A third user termed the hack as “modern situations require modern solutions".Someone said they would be doing this in a few days and thanked her for the tip.

