English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TikTok User Shares Video of Him Emerging from Police Van in Nagpur, Raises Eyebrows
TikTock user Sayyed Mobin Ahmad filmed himself stepping out of a police van an d then an SUV as the song 'Miya Bha, played in the background.
Image credit: Facebook
Loading...
A TikTok user is making headlines with a video that was shot inside a police van in Maharashtra.
Though new apps emerge on the app store every day, none other as captured the imagination of Indian youth in recent days as 'TikTok', the video uploading app that allows users to create short music videos of 3 to 15 seconds and short looping videos of 3 to 60 second.
The recent ban and the subsequent lifting of the ban on the app in India caused an surge in the number of users of TikTok, an app that has repeatedly been questioned by courts and authorities about its harmful effects on the youth and an engine for spreading fake, disruptive news and views.
However, a bench at Madras High Court recently lifted the ban on the app in April 24, which led to the hashtag #ReturnOfTikTok trending has one of the top hashtags in the country. And now, it seems fans of the app have gone a step further by shooting a video from a police van.
The user, @msiddiqui954, was later identified as Sayyed Mobin Ahmad. In the video, Ahmad can be seen stepping out of a police van as the song "Miya Bhai", a popular track among Indian TicTokers, played in the background. After the first shot, the video cuts to shots of the police station. It ends with Ahmad finally stepping out of sedan car.
The video was shared on Facebook by BFilmy Galli and has since been going viral.
Apparently, the video was shot inside a police station in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The video has garnered thousands of responses. While some praised Ahmad's swag, creativity and daredevilry in shooting the video, many wondered how it was possible for hims to shoot TikTok videos while stepping out of the police van. According local news reports, the man is a resident of Ahmed Nagar and a 'history-sheeter'.
the issues raises questions about the efficiency of cops in Nagpur as ordinarily, citizens of criminals do not have unfettered access to police vans. After the viral video, many surmised that Ahmad has probably shot the video when he was in police custody, a report in Nagpur today said. News18.com was unable confirm this fact.
After the ban on the app, originally started in China as Musically, regained it's top app status in India. It also started offering Rs 1 lakh to users. The company claims to have 120 million users and with the surge in popularity post-ban, advertisers have also started showing a keen interest in the China-based video app.
Though new apps emerge on the app store every day, none other as captured the imagination of Indian youth in recent days as 'TikTok', the video uploading app that allows users to create short music videos of 3 to 15 seconds and short looping videos of 3 to 60 second.
The recent ban and the subsequent lifting of the ban on the app in India caused an surge in the number of users of TikTok, an app that has repeatedly been questioned by courts and authorities about its harmful effects on the youth and an engine for spreading fake, disruptive news and views.
However, a bench at Madras High Court recently lifted the ban on the app in April 24, which led to the hashtag #ReturnOfTikTok trending has one of the top hashtags in the country. And now, it seems fans of the app have gone a step further by shooting a video from a police van.
The user, @msiddiqui954, was later identified as Sayyed Mobin Ahmad. In the video, Ahmad can be seen stepping out of a police van as the song "Miya Bhai", a popular track among Indian TicTokers, played in the background. After the first shot, the video cuts to shots of the police station. It ends with Ahmad finally stepping out of sedan car.
The video was shared on Facebook by BFilmy Galli and has since been going viral.
Apparently, the video was shot inside a police station in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The video has garnered thousands of responses. While some praised Ahmad's swag, creativity and daredevilry in shooting the video, many wondered how it was possible for hims to shoot TikTok videos while stepping out of the police van. According local news reports, the man is a resident of Ahmed Nagar and a 'history-sheeter'.
the issues raises questions about the efficiency of cops in Nagpur as ordinarily, citizens of criminals do not have unfettered access to police vans. After the viral video, many surmised that Ahmad has probably shot the video when he was in police custody, a report in Nagpur today said. News18.com was unable confirm this fact.
After the ban on the app, originally started in China as Musically, regained it's top app status in India. It also started offering Rs 1 lakh to users. The company claims to have 120 million users and with the surge in popularity post-ban, advertisers have also started showing a keen interest in the China-based video app.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Mother's Day: Mandira Bedi On How Her Life Revolves Around Son Vir & More
- Akshay Kumar Feeding Stray Dog is the Best Sight for Animal Lovers
- IPL 2019 | MS Dhoni Shares Tips With Rishabh Pant After CSK Victory
- Google Lets You Recreate Gabbar Singh's Iconic Scene From 'Sholay'
- Bananas May Go Extinct Soon, and Climate Change is to Be Blamed
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results