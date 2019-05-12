TikTok User Shares Video of Him Emerging from Police Van in Nagpur, Raises Eyebrows

A TikTok user is making headlines with a video that was shot inside a police van in Maharashtra.Though new apps emerge on the app store every day, none other as captured the imagination of Indian youth in recent days as 'TikTok', the video uploading app that allows users to create short music videos of 3 to 15 seconds and short looping videos of 3 to 60 second.The recent ban and the subsequent lifting of the ban on the app in India caused an surge in the number of users of TikTok, an app that has repeatedly been questioned by courts and authorities about its harmful effects on the youth and an engine for spreading fake, disruptive news and views.However, a bench at Madras High Court recently lifted the ban on the app in April 24, which led to the hashtag #ReturnOfTikTok trending has one of the top hashtags in the country. And now, it seems fans of the app have gone a step further by shooting a video from a police van.The user, @msiddiqui954, was later identified as Sayyed Mobin Ahmad. In the video, Ahmad can be seen stepping out of a police van as the song "Miya Bhai", a popular track among Indian TicTokers, played in the background. After the first shot, the video cuts to shots of the police station. It ends with Ahmad finally stepping out of sedan car.The video was shared on Facebook by BFilmy Galli and has since been going viral.Apparently, the video was shot inside a police station in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The video has garnered thousands of responses. While some praised Ahmad's swag, creativity and daredevilry in shooting the video, many wondered how it was possible for hims to shoot TikTok videos while stepping out of the police van. According local news reports, the man is a resident of Ahmed Nagar and a 'history-sheeter'.the issues raises questions about the efficiency of cops in Nagpur as ordinarily, citizens of criminals do not have unfettered access to police vans. After the viral video, many surmised that Ahmad has probably shot the video when he was in police custody, a report in Nagpur today said. News18.com was unable confirm this fact.After the ban on the app, originally started in China as Musically, regained it's top app status in India. It also started offering Rs 1 lakh to users. The company claims to have 120 million users and with the surge in popularity post-ban, advertisers have also started showing a keen interest in the China-based video app.